Laura Ruth Corn Nelson joined her Father in Heaven on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Born June 22, 1932 to Jesse William Corn and Ruth Edwina Huff, though she grew up at Eden Valley Ranch, Laura Ruth became a musician early in life. Laura Ruth studied vocals as well as piano and performed regularly for a number of events in New Mexico. She graduated with 2 degrees, one from Colorado State Teachers College and the other from University of New Mexico. Laura taught in Albuquerque and Roswell public schools as well as music privately.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO