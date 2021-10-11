Vote for your Penn State Player of the Iowa Game

Saturday saw one of the biggest Big Ten conference games in years as No. 4 Penn State faced No. 3 Iowa. The Lions started out against the Hawkeyes controlling the game fairly consistently on both sides of the ball, despite tossing an opening interception. With PSU's defense shutting down Iowa's offense and the Lion offense finding a rhythm down the field for some early scores, the game looked well in hand for the Lions through much of the first half.