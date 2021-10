Cases of domestic abuse are being dropped at rapidly increasing rate, official figures show.The number of common assault offences, including domestic abuse, being dropped because they fail to meet a deadline for prosecution has more than doubled in the last four years.Currently, the time limit to charge someone for common assault is six months from when the alleged incident occurred.But campaigners say domestic abuse victims need to be given more time to report attacks due to the complexity of such cases and reluctance to press charges.In figures obtained by the BBC from 30 police forces across England and Wales, domestic...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO