CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

This Is The Food Festival You Can't Miss In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293lGk_0cNvDcfK00
Photo: Getty Images

Food is a surefire way of bringing people together.

That’s why every state has festivals that celebrate different types of foods , and Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best ones in every state. Here’s what the ultimate food content hub says about local food festivals:

Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.”

So, which one do you have to go to in Ohio ?

Eat This, Not That! says you can’t miss the Asian Food Fest, which takes place in Cincinnati. Here’s why:

“Cincinnati is home to the Asian Food Fest in October. The annual festival celebrates the food and culture of countries like Malaysia, India, Korea, Japan, and more. The festival's main focus is to educate people about Asian heritage through food and conversation.”

The Asian Food Fest just passed, according to its website. But foodies in the Buckeye State can mark their calendars to catch the “vibrant community festival” next year.

Find the rest of the best food festivals here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Virginia

One Of The Oldest Apple Festivals In Virginia, The Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival Is A Tradition You Won’t Want To Miss

Is there anything better than fall in Virginia? The crisp autumn air, the beautiful outdoor attractions, and the endless festivities make this season one of the very best. If you agree and are looking for a way to celebrate, we suggest attending one of the oldest apple festivals in Virginia, the Graves Mountain Apple Harvest […] The post One Of The Oldest Apple Festivals In Virginia, The Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival Is A Tradition You Won’t Want To Miss appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
austin.com

The Top 5 Austin Wine Specials You Can’t Miss This Fall

If you’re a wine lover, we’ve got some good news for you. We’re filling you in on the top five places in Austin where you can get a bottle of wine for HALF off! You read that right, we said half off, as in 50% off. And like they say; if a glass of wine is good for you, imagine what a whole bottle can do!
AUSTIN, TX
Only In Missouri

Don’t Miss The Biggest Festival In Missouri This Year, The Maple Leaf Festival

October is a whole lot of fun in Carthage. That’s when the annual Maple Leaf Festival in Missouri returns for 10 glorious days of fall fun. The family-friendly festival boasts a full slate of fun – from contests and delicious food to the beloved Maple Leaf Festival Parade. It’s definitely one of those seasonal events […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Festival In Missouri This Year, The Maple Leaf Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Asian Food#Food And Wine#This Is The Food Festival#Getty Images Food#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
Phoenix New Times

11 Phoenix Food and Drink Events You Don't Want to Miss This October

It's hard to believe it's now October. In many places around the U.S., we'd recognize the new fall season with the changing colors of the leaves and cooler temperatures. As much as we really wish that would happen here in Arizona, the heat is here to stay, at least for a while. Still, there are so many fun foodie events this month commemorating autumn and pre-Halloween time, from Oktoberfest to a Hocus Pocus screening and a farm-to-table meal at the Queen Creek Botanical Gardens. Here's a quick list to get you started.
PHOENIX, AZ
Only In Oklahoma

You Can’t Pass Up The Sizzling Fajitas And Mexican Food At Cancun Restaurant In Oklahoma

People travel from all over the Tulsa Metro area to eat delicious authentic Mexican food at Cancun International. This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant is one of those places that don’t advertise because they don’t need to… the locals keep it busy. Cancun Restaurant has proudly been serving Tulsa since 1996 and have a 4.6-star Google rating. […] The post You Can’t Pass Up The Sizzling Fajitas And Mexican Food At Cancun Restaurant In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
East Bay Times

For the first time in 84 years, Krispy Kreme is selling this breakfast classic

For years, Krispy Kreme has offered its Original Glazed doughnuts and a lineup of filled, cake and other specialty doughnuts. But in 84 years never that breakfast classic, the cinnamon roll. Until now. For a limited time, Krispy Kreme locations nationwide will sell cinnamon rolls made with yeast-raised dough that...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Best Mexican Restaurants Revealed

What's your favorite Mexican restaurant?Roberto Carlos Roman Don/Unsplash. Mexican food is king here in Tucson. Whether looking for a large, family restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall, a food truck, or someone selling treats out of their trunk, you can find it all here in Tucson. For outsiders and snowbirds that come to the Old Pueblo for the first time, it can be overwhelming, because each Mexican restaurant typically thrives in one particular style. Whether it’s seeking out the restaurant with the best fish tacos, the best flour tortillas, the best tortas, meat selection, and so on, the best Mexican restaurants are likely the most debatable food list in the city.
TUCSON, AZ
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
541
Followers
321
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy