This Is The Food Festival You Can't Miss In Ohio

Food is a surefire way of bringing people together.

That’s why every state has festivals that celebrate different types of foods , and Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best ones in every state. Here’s what the ultimate food content hub says about local food festivals:

“ Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.”

So, which one do you have to go to in Ohio ?

Eat This, Not That! says you can’t miss the Asian Food Fest, which takes place in Cincinnati. Here’s why:

“Cincinnati is home to the Asian Food Fest in October. The annual festival celebrates the food and culture of countries like Malaysia, India, Korea, Japan, and more. The festival's main focus is to educate people about Asian heritage through food and conversation.”

The Asian Food Fest just passed, according to its website. But foodies in the Buckeye State can mark their calendars to catch the “vibrant community festival” next year.

