8 scary movies shot in North Carolina to get you into the Halloween spirit!

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 10 days ago

(WGHP) — North Carolina has been the home to numerous film projects over the year, with a bustling film industry.

From the mountains to the coast and to the Piedmont, beautiful North Carolina locations have been showcased in major motion pictures that run the gamut from superhero flicks to Oscar-winning dramas.

But fall is here, which means we’ve got horror movies on the brainssssssss.

We looked into some spooky movies filmed right here in North Carolina to round out your Halloween movie marathons!

Cabin Fever (2002)

Eli Roth’s directorial debut is a different sort of gorefest from what he’d become known for when Hostel hit theaters three years later. A group of partying college kids contract a flesh-eating virus and slowly begin falling apart as suspicious locals target them. It’s a fun, not-so-serious foray into gross-out horror.

“Cabin Fever” heavily features Triad locations like Mount Airy, Mocksville, Winston-Salem, High Point and Priddy’s General Store in Danbury.

Watch the trailer . You can stream it on Peacock.

Priddy’s General Store a Stokes County landmark

The Conjuring (2013)

James Wan is slowly working himself into the grand pantheon of beloved horror filmmakers. After the genre-defining “Saw,” Wan worked steadily but really became a household name with 2013’s “The Conjuring.”

The movie told the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and spurned countless sequels and spin-offs in the eight years since its released, ushering in an era of possession and haunting movies.

The film was shot in Eastern North Carolina, with some recognizably Wilmington locations visible.

Watch the trailer . It’s available to stream on Netflix.

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Stephen King jumped into the director’s chair for “Maximum Overdrive,” a horror comedy about a group of people fighting off machines who come alive and have a taste for blood. It’s a campy fun ride in the over-the-top style King was known for in the 80s.

Much like “The Conjuring,” “Maximum Overdrive” was primarily filmed in Wilmington.

Watch the trailer . You can rent it on YouTube or Amazon Prime for $3.99.

Evil Dead II (1987)

Sam Raimi’s cult-classic followup to “Evil Dead” was primarily shot in a studio, but a few on-location shots in North Carolina means that we can count it. A group of people holed up in a cabin fight to survive against malevolent spirits who want to destroy them in one of the most iconic B-movie homages of all time.

This is the kind of movie you watch less for the plot and more for the insane style. Long before the “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tobey Maguire, Raimi made this hybrid of “Three Stooges” physical comedy and gleefully ridiculous violence.

There are a few exterior location shots that were done in the Wadesboro area.

Watch the trailer . You can stream it on HBOMax.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The archetypical 90s slasher lives within “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” a campy horror about teens who attempt to cover up a tragic accident and suffer the consequences. Frequently outshined by its contemporary “Scream,” it packs a lot of fun and cheese into an entertaining horror package.

It also has the benefit of being filmed in North Carolina! You’ll recognize Duke University as well as some Southport and Wilmington locations all throughout the film.

Watch the trailer . It’s available to stream on Amazon Prime or Peacock.

Hannibal (2001)

The sequel to “Silence of the Lambs” features Hannibal Lecter attempting to reconnect with Agent Clarice Starling, while being hunted by a nearly unrecognizable Gary Oldman. It’s a classic revenge tale that pushed the “Hannibal Lecter” brand through into the new millennium where it has remained a successful and recognizable franchise for decades.

It’s hard to think of a more iconic location than the Biltmore House, so you won’t have a hard time spotting the Asheville landmark.

Watch the trailer . Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it from YouTube.

The Crow (1994)

While not a horror film in the classic sense, for many people it has a nostalgic, spooky-season feel. The 1994 cult-classic revenge flick is the story of a murdered man who comes back from the dead to avenge his death and the death of his fiancee.

It’s an iconic film series that adorned the bedroom wall of many a goth kid in the 90s and 00s.

It was filmed within the Wilmington area, so keep an eye out for those landmarks.

Watch the trailer . Stream on Paramount+

Halloween Kills (2021)

The long-standing horror titan Michael Myers returns once again.

“Halloween Kills” is a follow up to “Halloween” (2018), which is a direct sequel to “Halloween” (1978), disregarding the numerous sequels, reboots and spinoffs that the franchise has spawned over the decades.

“Halloween Kills” follows Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) as she seeks to end Michael Myers once and for all.

It was filmed around the Eastern North Carolina area. You might recognize Cape Fear Community College when you see it!

Watch the trailer . Catch it in theaters starting on Oct. 15.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

