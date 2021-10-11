CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

This Is The Food Festival You Can't Miss In Georgia

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Food is a surefire way of bringing people together.

That’s why every state has festivals that celebrate different types of foods , and Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best ones in every state. Here’s what the ultimate food content hub says about local food festivals:

Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry. If you're looking for a new food festival to add to your list to try, consider one of these best food festivals in every state.”

So, which one do you have to go to in Georgia ?

Eat This, Not That! says you can’t miss the Georgia Apple Festival, which takes place in Ellijay. Here’s why:

“Each October the town of Ellijay hosts the Georgia Apple Festival over two weekends. The festival features plenty of apple-everything food items, arts and crafts for kids, and an antique car show. Each year the festival hosts over 300 vendors, so you'll definitely want to get to both weekends of the festival to check everything out.”

The Apple Festival kicked off this past weekend, and is running a second weekend this Saturday and Sunday (October 16 and October 17). The festival is located at Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, at 1729 S. Main St. Find More info here .

Find the rest of the best food festivals here .

