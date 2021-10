As the baseball sports information director at Florida State, I worked more than 400 college baseball games in my career. Working in minor league baseball, I was the official scorer for at least 500 games. As a fan, I probably have watched another 1500 games in my lifetime. And after all that, I can honestly say that I have never seen a play where a batted ball caromed off a wall, hit an outfielder, and exited the field. The Rays fan in me is mad, but I’m guessing it never happened in a major league game before. Why do I say that? Because I promise you they are going to announce a new rule on it during the off-season…

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO