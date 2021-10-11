Highland Park still 3rd in 5A-DI after win in top-10 game

It would be the Amarillo Highland Park Hornet’s turn to take on the defending State Champion Canadian Wildcats, however, they were unable to bring the same level of challenge that the Spearman Lynx had last week in a tight one that Canadian pulled out in the last few seconds. Even though the Wildcats are particularly young this season and fighting the “injury bug”, the Hornets are also struggling with injuries and the lack of experienced lettermen, not to mention the recent loss of much-loved Highland Park Assistant Coach Ralph Shemwell. It would be a bittersweet coming home for Hornets Head Coach Wade Wilson, a 1988 Canadian graduate, the son of the late Coach Jett Wilson, and his uncle, the late Coach Paul Wilson, both coaching legends at Canadian ISD. Coach Paul, affectionately known as “The Pope”, is credited with turning the Canadian program around and establishing a foundation that has led to five State Championships at Canadian ISD, the most of any Panhandle area school.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO