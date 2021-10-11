CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Highland Park still 3rd in 5A-DI after win in top-10 game

By The Associated Press
bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press. 3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 63-7 3 4 Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 35-14 4. 5 Duncanville (4-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 59-0 5 6 Humble Atascocita (6-1) W:...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Amarillo Globe-Times

Amarillo High shuts down Lubbock Monterey 24-7 in District 2-5A DI battle

The Amarillo High defense was clicking on all cylinders, the connection between senior quarterback Brock Wade and junior wide receiver Jameson Garcia was on fire and that resulted in the hometown Sandies defeating District 2-5A Division I rival Lubbock Monterey 24-7 on Thursday night at Dick Bivins Stadium. Amarillo High...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Caprock earns first District 2-5A DI win, Valley shuts out McLean

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thursday night featured three local games including Caprock at Lubbock Monterey, and the Longhorns won their first District 2-5A DI game of the season 28-7 improving to (2-4, 1-1). Valley shutout McLean 49-0 in a District 1-1A DI showdown. Plus, the Follett Panthers remain undefeated (7-0) after taking down Lefors 58-8 in a District 1-1A DII duel.
AMARILLO, TX
Longview News-Journal

The Zone: Game of the Week - Longview vs. Highland Park

LONGVIEW (5-1, 2-0) VS. HIGHLAND PARK (4-1, 1-0) Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Last week: Longview 56, Wylie East 0; Highland Park 35, Sherman 17. Up Next: Sherman at Longview; Highland Park at McKinney North. WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL. Players to Watch. Longview: Jordan Allen (668 passing yards, 56 rushing...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Week 7: Longview at Highland Park

The Timpson Bears are this week's Band of the Week!. We've got the can't-miss highlights from Friday's showdown between Rockwall and Tyler Legacy!. Mount Pleasant got the win Friday night. Check out these highlights. Week 7: Lindale at Henderson. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lindale gets the big district win.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highland Park#Texas Football#American Football#Texasfootball Com#The Associated Press#Sa Northside Brennan#Rockwall#Midland Legacy#Flower Mound#Rank School#Amarillo Tascosa
Austin American-Statesman

District 11-5A DI football update: Hendrickson, Manor push way into title talk

The Hawks built a 14-0 lead in the first half and held on long enough to secure a 21-16 victory over perennial state powerhouse Cedar Park. Senior linebacker Ethan Bell recovered a Timberwolves' fumble on the 20-yard line to give his team the ball at the 20-yard line with the clock ticking down. The Hawks broke a 16-game district winning streak for the Timberwolves thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Joseph Rodriguez, who iced the game with a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Amarillo Globe-Times

Rivalry Renewed: Rebels take down Amarillo High 34-22 in District 2-5A DI battle

One year after coming from behind for a thrilling last-minute, one-point victory over Amarillo High, Tascosa made things a little easier. The Rebels jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead and held on for the 34-22 win to earn bragging rights over their respected crosstown rivals Friday in a District 2-5A Division I game at Dick Bivins Stadium.
AMARILLO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Centex Top 10 games to watch: Week 7

No. 2 Stephenville (5-0) at No. 6 La Vega (3-2) Breakdown: Go ahead. Try to find a better district opener in the state. We’ll wait. OK, now that you’ve realized this sets up as that rarest of titanic clashes, let’s dig into it, shall we? Three of the top 10-ranked teams in the state reside in District 5-4A Division I, and the top two of those will joust at Willie Williams Stadium on Friday. (The other is No. 9 Midlothian Heritage, which La Vega will face in two weeks.)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas News

Highland Park relies on its defense to edge out a 21-16 win over Longview

HIGHLAND PARK — When Highland Park played Longview last season, it was a low-scoring contest that ended with a 18-13 Highland Park win. The 2021 edition of the matchup was a similar defensive showdown. Entering Friday’s game, Highland Park (5-1, 2-0) was ranked No. 3 in the state in 5A with Longview (5-2, 2-1) just behind at No. 4.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
hometownsource.com

Life Plays of the Week: Blaine puts up homecoming shutout, Spring Lake Park takes top-10 clash, Santiago races to 3rd at Osseo

Defense proved royalty for Blaine football on homecoming night Oct. 1, pitching a 10-0 shutout against Totino-Grace to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Bengals took the lead early, striking on a 14-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Kaul to Josh Reynolds less than four minutes into the action. It would prove to be all the scoring Blaine would need, but the Bengals added on a 34-yard field goal by Ryan Schweiger just before halftime to provide a two-possession cushion throughout the second half.
SPRING LAKE PARK, MN
Herald Democrat

Sherman sweeps Denison in District 10-5A action

After their last meeting forced the Sherman Lady Bearcats to go the distance on their home court and winning the last two games to take down the rival Denison Lady Yellow Jackets, there were no illusions the re-match would be any easier. And with the two now side by side...
SHERMAN, TX
lonestargridiron.com

Highland Park is No Match for Canadian

It would be the Amarillo Highland Park Hornet’s turn to take on the defending State Champion Canadian Wildcats, however, they were unable to bring the same level of challenge that the Spearman Lynx had last week in a tight one that Canadian pulled out in the last few seconds. Even though the Wildcats are particularly young this season and fighting the “injury bug”, the Hornets are also struggling with injuries and the lack of experienced lettermen, not to mention the recent loss of much-loved Highland Park Assistant Coach Ralph Shemwell. It would be a bittersweet coming home for Hornets Head Coach Wade Wilson, a 1988 Canadian graduate, the son of the late Coach Jett Wilson, and his uncle, the late Coach Paul Wilson, both coaching legends at Canadian ISD. Coach Paul, affectionately known as “The Pope”, is credited with turning the Canadian program around and establishing a foundation that has led to five State Championships at Canadian ISD, the most of any Panhandle area school.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy