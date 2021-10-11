CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Man Shot After Argument over Alabama's Upset Loss to Texas A&M, per Police

By Doric Sam
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was fatally shot over an argument about Alabama's college football loss to Texas A&M this weekend, per ESPN. According to Alabama police, 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was found shot outside a home in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer. According to Lt. Christian Clemons, Pickens had been involved in an argument with another man at a gathering when the homeowner asked the two men to leave.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Bessemer, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban

Comments / 0

Community Policy