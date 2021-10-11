CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Miracle Monday: Infant born at 27-weeks defies the odds and now has a bright future ahead of him

KXLY
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — We bring you a story of patience, perseverance, and positivity from one family who’s been fighting the odds, with their newborn, for the past few months. Nash was born at just 27 weeks and spent the first five months of his life in the hospital. His parents had been anxiously awaiting this day for quite a while, but it was worth the wait. They say, they’re on Nash’s timeline.

