BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council expected to dismantle the Umbrella Sky Project at the end of this month, but its success has resulted in a potential extension. Positive community exposure, encouraging feedback from local businesses and appreciation from both residents and visitors led to BAAC’s request to the City Council for $10,000 from the Belterra Fund. The money will fund a winter project and either bring back the Umbrella Sky Project in the summer of 2022 or bring a similar colorful display to hang from the same structure. Their request was accepted Monday night.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO