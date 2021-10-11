Chipper Jones Hilariously Drops Fly Ball In Stands At Braves Playoff Game
Chipper Jones’ baseball skills have apparently deteriorated over the years … ’cause the MLB legend just embarrassingly fumbled an attempt at catching a foul ball Monday. The former Braves star’s gaffe just went down in the second inning of Atlanta’s playoff tilt with the Brewers … when Milwaukee 2nd baseman Luis Urias hit a pop fly toward the ex-3rd baseman, who was sitting just a few rows behind home plate.www.foxbangor.com
