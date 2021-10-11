CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipper Jones Hilariously Drops Fly Ball In Stands At Braves Playoff Game

Chipper Jones’ baseball skills have apparently deteriorated over the years … ’cause the MLB legend just embarrassingly fumbled an attempt at catching a foul ball Monday. The former Braves star’s gaffe just went down in the second inning of Atlanta’s playoff tilt with the Brewers … when Milwaukee 2nd baseman Luis Urias hit a pop fly toward the ex-3rd baseman, who was sitting just a few rows behind home plate.

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is getting ripped on for dropping a routine pop fly

Catching a fly ball is like bread and butter to MLB players. Especially when they’re an eight-time all star too!. Well clearly this Hall of Famer can’t handle ones like he used too. It's been 10 years since Chipper Jones played in his last MLB game and we were reminded of it on Monday.
Anti-Vaccine Hall Of Famer Chipper Jones Drops Foul Ball And Fans Roast Him For It

Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones dropped a foul ball Monday from the stands of a playoff game in Atlanta and got a good-natured ribbing from many fans on social media. A few used the flub to needle the former Atlanta Braves third baseman for his anti-vaccination stance. Jones, who once tweeted that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax (and later apologized for it), made news last month for spouting anti-vaccine sentiments at a disappointed Mets fan.
Is Freddie Freeman more Chipper Jones or Dale Murphy?

The Braves are heading to the NLCS for the second consecutive season. A lot can be said about the perseverance of this squad coming back from the arms of defeat yet again, but it all comes down to the leader of the clubhouse. Freddie Freeman was at the center of...
