Chloe Bridges Marries Adam DeVine In Weekend Wedding!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime couple finally said “I Do” over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Page Six confirms. Chloe and Adam have been together for years and got engaged back in late 2019. Adam actually switched up his proposal plans because he got nervous!. In attendance at their wedding were...

BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson & Girlfriend Molly Schirmang Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ On ‘Adorable’ Movie Date

Prince Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang got very cozy at a movie screening, looking super loved-up as they watched the film together. Prince Jackson, 24, and girlfriend Molly Schirmang, made an appearance at a movie screening on Thursday, Sept. 30, seeing the new short film Something in the Clouds a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Prince’s younger brother, Blanket Jackson, 17, apparently also arrived at the screening, although he came separately from his brother and Molly. HollywoodLife has reached out to Prince’s reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.
Tyla

Married At First Sight UK Star Adam Aveling Slams Show For Finale Blunder

Married At First Sight UK star, Adam Aveling has responded after E4 aired the wrong episode on Thursday night, in place of the much awaited finale. The 26-year-old Doncaster local was fuming that the last ep didn't air - especially given the cliffhanger over an 'announcement' he was about to make to partner Tayah Victoria.
Instagram
Best Life

This Former "The View" Star Just Said She'd Never Co-Host Again

Since its debut in 1997, The View has seen a total of 22 co-hosts sit around the daytime talk show's iconic table. With their different perspectives and backgrounds, the women of The View have debated the most controversial and newsworthy topics as fans across the country watch and discuss amongst themselves. Viewers align with some co-hosts and despise others, depending on where they land on the political spectrum.
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
HollywoodLife

Tom Selleck’s Wife: Meet Jillie Mack, His Love For Over 33 Years

Find out everything to know about ‘Blue Bloods’ actor Tom Selleck’s wife of more than three decades — British actress Jillie Mack. Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and former West End performer Jillie Mack are among the most low key couples in Hollywood. The A-list Magnum P.I. star has been married to British born Jillie for more than three decades, however very little is known about their romance. The couple met when Tom was in London filming the movie Lassiter, and his future wife caught his eye when he saw the stage production of Cats on the West End. Here’s everything you need to know about Jillie.
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner, 65, & Corey Gamble, 40, Prove Their Love Is Still Going Strong With Romantic Date

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and her boyfriend looked incredibly happy as they grabbed dinner in West Hollywood. Love is in the air! Kris Jenner, 65, and Corey Gamble, 40, seem completely smitten with each other, as they went to get a bite at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday September 14. The pair’s bond doesn’t seem like it could be stronger, as Kris was photographed smiling large, as she held hands with her beau. In another photo, Corey looked like he was admiring the KUWTK star, as they left their date.
