Kanye West Mural by Artist Jason Peterson Auctioned Off as an NFT

By Joe Price
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago artist Jason Peterson recently revealed his mural of Kanye West, and now he’s announced that he’s launching an NFT based around the artwork. On Monday, the live auction for his 1-of-1 non-fungible token of the ‘Ye mural in the West Loop of Chicago launched, allowing digital art collectors to bid on it up until Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET. The auction is currently being held on the recently launched digital marketplace named Yeah Probably Nothing, which was developed by Peterson in conjunction with NFT company Kalao, and Avalanche blockchain development team Ava Labs.

