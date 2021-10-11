Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle’s Special, Trans Employee Reportedly Suspended After Related Tweets
Ted Sarandos, co-CEO at Netflix, has addressed the ongoing criticism of Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special on the streaming platform. In a company memo sent Friday, as first reported by Variety, Sarandos said Netflix has determined that Chappelle’s The Closer isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and shared his thoughts on how—in his view—“artistic freedom” is measured by a different standard in the world of stand-up.www.complex.com
