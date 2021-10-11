Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle’s Special, Trans Employee Reportedly Suspended After Related Tweets

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO