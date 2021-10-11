CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle’s Special, Trans Employee Reportedly Suspended After Related Tweets

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Sarandos, co-CEO at Netflix, has addressed the ongoing criticism of Dave Chappelle’s most recent stand-up special on the streaming platform. In a company memo sent Friday, as first reported by Variety, Sarandos said Netflix has determined that Chappelle’s The Closer isn’t “designed to incite hate or violence” and shared his thoughts on how—in his view—“artistic freedom” is measured by a different standard in the world of stand-up.

radiofacts.com

Trans Comedian Flame Monroe Responds and Supports Dave Chappelle (videos)

Dave Chappelle’s fourth Netflix comedy instalment “The Closer” was just released pregnant with a boatload of controversy. The Closer is one of the most controversial routines of Chappelle’s comedy career. Chappelle had previously released a self-titled Special “Dave Chapelle” before that “Sticks and Stones” and finally “Equanimity and the Bird Revelation.”
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
blackchronicle.com

Virginia Hotel Says No To Event With Pharrell Williams, Dave Chappelle

Songwriter Pharrell Williams’ relationship with Virginia Beach has broken down further after a local hotel turned down holding an event featuring Williams and comedian Dave Chappelle. Businessman Bruce Thompson, who owns the Cavalier Hotel, turned down a plan by Williams to hold an event featuring Chappelle, offering several reasons, including...
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ts Madison Weighs In On Chappelle Drama & Warns Against Trans Violence: "I Stay Strapped"

The online debates regarding Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix comedy special continue. The Closer was another massive success for Netflix as they concluded their contract with Chappelle for this round of stand-up specials, but the beloved comedian's jokes did not land well for everyone. Some have argued that Chappelle was drawing attention to the racism and lack of intersectionality and inclusiveness that the LGBTQIA+ community claims to adhere to; while others interpreted Chappelle's jokes about trans women and calling himself a TERF as problematic, accusing him of being transphobic.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
HuffingtonPost

Dave Chappelle Shrugs Off Backlash: ‘If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It’

Dave Chappelle is laughing off recent attempts to “cancel” him. Earlier this week, LGBTQ advocates condemned his transphobic and homophobic jokes and misconceptions in his new comedy special, “The Closer,” which premiered on Netflix Tuesday. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights advocacy group, even issued a statement on Wednesday urging the streaming service to pull the special.
arcamax.com

Mary McNamara: Ted Sarandos' Netflix memo on Dave Chappelle is a masterwork of gaslighting

Can we talk about the Ted Sarandos memo for a minute? You know, the one obtained by Variety, in which the CEO of Netflix tells his staff that, while he understands many people are quite upset about the many homophobic and transphobic jokes in the Dave Chappelle special "The Closer," it doesn't really matter because the show is a hit and Chappelle is very popular?
Variety

Ted Sarandos and Dave Chappelle Are Missing the Criticism’s Point (Column)

The second memo that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos issued to Netflix staff about Dave Chappelle and stand-up comedy only proves that he doesn’t understand why people are actually upset about how Chappelle approaches transgender people in his new special “The Closer.” In his first response, Sarandos emphasized that even if “some people find the art of stand-up to be mean-spirited … our members enjoy it.” In the second, he again asserts Chappelle’s right to “artistic freedom.” In both, he underlines that neither he nor anyone with sign-off power at Netflix believe that Chappelle’s extensive material on transgender people crosses the...
AFP

Trans Netflix staff plan walkout over Chappelle special

Transgender Netflix employees are planning a walkout to protest a Dave Chappelle comedy special they say is transphobic as the streamer's content chief again defended the controversial episode, US media reported Thursday. In "The Closer," stand-up star Chappelle asserts "gender is a fact" and criticizes what he says is the thin skin of the trans community. The episode has been condemned by multiple LGBTQ groups. An internal message among trans employees this week accuses Netflix of "repeatedly releasing content that harms the Trans community and continually failing to create content that represents and uplifts Trans content," according to The Verge. The walkout is reportedly planned for next Wednesday.
