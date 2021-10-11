CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton Bring Deep Grooves, Guitar Solos to New Song ‘Joy’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Carlos Santana has tapped Chris Stapleton for a new song, “Joy,” from the guitarist’s upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles , out October 15th via BMG.

“Joy,” as its title suggests, is a celebratory, uplifting track, though that euphoria is couched in a heavy, yearning groove that blends elements of reggae, blues, gospel, and country. There is, of course, a characteristically sublime solo from Santana, while Stapleton adds some guitar and handles the vocals: “Joy, rolling like the thunder rumbles/Time to let the teardrops tumble/Listen to the hatred crumble/Now that I have joy.”

In a statement, Santana said, “I was very intrigued to work with Chris. We talked on the phone about the Covid situation and how there’s so much fear in the world, and I said, ‘We need to create music as a healing force. We must bring hope and courage and disinfect twisted minds infected with darkness.’ That gave him the ammunition to write such incredible words. Somewhere I said ‘flying on the wings of angels,’ so it’s a collaboration. And what an incredible song it is. The choir in it — it’s like the Staple Singers.”

“Joy” is the fourth offering from Blessings and Miracles , following collaborations with Diane Warren and G-Eazy, “She’s Fire,” a rendition of Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” with Steve Winwood, and “Move,” the long-awaited follow-up to Santana and Rob Thomas’ classic “Smooth” (the new track also features American Authors). Blessings and Miracles follows Santana’s 2019 effort, Africa Speaks , and the record also includes Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Ally Brooke, and Narada Michael Walden.

CMT

2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Chris Stapleton

Though his 2020-released and Country Music Association Album of the Year award-winning fourth studio album was entitled Starting Over, in many ways, the year represented a slightly better than usual year of business for 2021 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Chris Stapleton. In his two-decade career, he’s penned as much critically acclaimed material for himself as he has for others. This has led to nine ASCAP Country Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, and three previous times being honored as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year. However, 2021 found Stapleton emerging from the pandemic at a level wherein he may be at what can be best described as an elevated level of a creative peak.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys country predictions: Clash of titans Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton?

This has been an exciting year for country music. From the returns of acclaimed singer-songwriters like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves to some massive chart successes for acts like Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, it’s safe to say the genre is having a resurgence. With that in mind, the competition for even a nomination at the Grammys is tightening up, so let’s take a look at the likeliest contenders. The biggest country players this year will likely be Musgraves and Stapleton. Both artists have previously swept the country field for their respective albums “Golden Hour” and “Traveller,”...
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

Mastodon has just revived the rock bass solo on their new song

Mastodon aren't content with having three lead vocalists in their ranks, they're now bringing back the bass solo. In an Instagram live video ahead of the release of new song Teardrinker, drummer / vocalist / general maverick Brann Dailor revealed some info about the melodic new track from forthcoming double opus Hushed & Grimm. And it sounds like letting your bass player spend some time alone at the recording studio is actually a very good thing.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Carlos Santana Expands Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Carlos Santana has announced that he has added new dates to his Santana: Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas residency, extending the special run into spring of next year. The music icon is set to return to the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino next month to launch the previously announced run of residency dates beginning on November 3rd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
buzz-music.com

Chris Carroll is Here With His New Song, "Rose Coloured Glasses"

Chris Carroll offers authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences with his original songs. Wanting to incorporate many of the genres he grew up listening to, Chris Carroll has conclusively blurred the lines between various genres to generate his particular sound today. Listeners can expect a versatile blend when it comes to the tone that Chris Carroll takes on musically.
MUSIC
