Carlos Santana, Chris Stapleton Bring Deep Grooves, Guitar Solos to New Song ‘Joy’

Carlos Santana has tapped Chris Stapleton for a new song, “Joy,” from the guitarist’s upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles , out October 15th via BMG.

“Joy,” as its title suggests, is a celebratory, uplifting track, though that euphoria is couched in a heavy, yearning groove that blends elements of reggae, blues, gospel, and country. There is, of course, a characteristically sublime solo from Santana, while Stapleton adds some guitar and handles the vocals: “Joy, rolling like the thunder rumbles/Time to let the teardrops tumble/Listen to the hatred crumble/Now that I have joy.”

In a statement, Santana said, “I was very intrigued to work with Chris. We talked on the phone about the Covid situation and how there’s so much fear in the world, and I said, ‘We need to create music as a healing force. We must bring hope and courage and disinfect twisted minds infected with darkness.’ That gave him the ammunition to write such incredible words. Somewhere I said ‘flying on the wings of angels,’ so it’s a collaboration. And what an incredible song it is. The choir in it — it’s like the Staple Singers.”

“Joy” is the fourth offering from Blessings and Miracles , following collaborations with Diane Warren and G-Eazy, “She’s Fire,” a rendition of Procol Harum’s “Whiter Shade of Pale” with Steve Winwood, and “Move,” the long-awaited follow-up to Santana and Rob Thomas’ classic “Smooth” (the new track also features American Authors). Blessings and Miracles follows Santana’s 2019 effort, Africa Speaks , and the record also includes Chick Corea, Rick Rubin, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Ally Brooke, and Narada Michael Walden.