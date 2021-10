IHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE/SEATTLE brings aboard YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO for nights beginning THURSDAY (10/14). KUBE PD ERIC ROSADO commented, "I’ve been a fan of TCR for a while and it’s been special seeing their growth from day one to now. Now more than ever, to compliment the music, there has to be compelling content giving listeners a reason to come to radio. TCR does exactly that and fits the lifestyle of this format perfectly. New hockey team in town and now a new night show, let’s get KRAKEN!...sorry had to say that at least once!"

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO