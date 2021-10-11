CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Last Duel' reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

By Jake Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A quarter century after writing "Good Will Hunting," Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting to write the new Ridley Scott medieval drama "The Last Duel." The film is divided into three chapters, each told from a different perspective of a major character – and since the final chapter of the film is told through the perspective of a woman, the two Oscar-winning writers brought in acclaimed writer/director Nicole Holofcener to add a fresh view and voice to the film.

