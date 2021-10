DENVER (CBS4) – As the pandemic wears on, hospitals are filling up fast. A normal visit to an emergency room can mean hours of waiting before being admitted to a hospital room. Jack Stone had the misfortune of a high fever with pneumonia. So he came to Swedish Hospital last Saturday to the emergency room. There, he says, he waited 20 hours before he could be admitted into in a room. “They are overworked. They are really stressed because of all the people coming into the hospital it’s crazy,” Stone said. (credit: CBS) To be sure, not all hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, but...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO