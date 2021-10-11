CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fury’s inspiration, Stokes’ update and Murray’s serve – Monday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11.

Boxing

Inspiration from Tyson Fury.

Tennis

Andy Murray took a leaf out of Nick Kyrgios’ book before paying tribute to Carlos Alcaraz.

Cricket

Ben Stokes started his comeback.

A new look for Alex Hartley.

Sam Billings turned his attention to Wednesday.

Football

Jan Vertonghen questioned one of football’s laws.

Declan Rice showed off his skills.

Lionel Messi was honoured.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was still celebrating Sunday’s victory.

Andy Murray loses wedding ring, Newcastle saga over – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 7.FootballAnt and Dec must have heard about Newcastle’s impending takeover…🎼 Oh what a beautiful moooooorrrrrning…..🎶 ⚽️— antanddec (@antanddec) October 7, 2021….which was later completed.🎼Oh what a beautiful day… 🎶🎶 ⚽️ ⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⚽️ https://t.co/wwwqEn4xV7— antanddec (@antanddec) October 7, 2021Newcastle 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.🖤🤍— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 7, 2021Kieran Trippier had a new role.My new number! 👀 #218#SquidGame 🦑 pic.twitter.com/sQqdKQRI6P— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 7, 2021Claudio Ranieri introduced himself to new Watford signing...
Underarm serve showed that Andy Murray's tennis brain is still his superpower

Andy Murray’s multi-faceted game features all kinds of tricky variations, lobs and dinks, but we had never seen him deploy an underarm serve until he brought the shot out at game point, early in the second set, against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells. Underarm and over there. Murray’s comeback...
Andy Murray explains why he’ll skip Davis Cup after Indian Wells defeat to Alexander Zverev

Andy Murray has revealed he plans to skip the Davis Cup Finals following his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells.The three-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-4 7-6 (7-4) by the current world number three on Tuesday night.He now looks set to miss the Davis Cup as he does not feel he has the form to warrant being selected for the Great Britain team.Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, he said: “I’ve given a lot to the Davis Cup, and sometimes to my own detriment physically. The same thing happened last time I played Davis Cup at the...
The red flag meme and Andy Murray returns home – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.FootballThe red flag meme hit Twitter."England don't miss Kalvin Phillips" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 13, 2021"@Cristiano isn't the 🐐" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2021"@ivantoney24 is just a tap-in merchant" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 13, 2021"@DeBruyneKev isn't the best player in the league" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 13, 2021"I don't like Heung-Min Son" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 13, 2021'I only support teams in London...
Composed Zverev slips past Murray, women's top seeds fall in Indian Wells

Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic gold medallists at the ATP Indian Wells on Tuesday, holding off a fierce challenge from Andy Murray despite an equipment malfunction. The 24-year-old German advanced to the fourth round, coming from behind in both sets to beat two time Olympic gold medal winner Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the combined women's and men's tennis tournament in the California desert. "I'm happy about the match, how everything went," said Zverev. "I think it was a very entertaining match. It was pretty high level." Zverev won the Olympic gold medal at the recent Tokyo Games and former world No. 1 Murray won gold at both the 2012 London Olympics and in 2016 in Rio.
Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup as he looks forward to Australian Open

Andy Murray does not intend to play in next month’s Davis Cup following his defeat in Indian Wells and says he does not deserve to be selected anyway.The former world number one bowed out of the BNP Paribas Open in California after a straight-sets loss to world number four Alexander Zverev.Defeat ends a solid two months of action for the 34-year-old both in Europe and the United States and he is not prepared to risk injury by playing in the team competition.It was two years ago that Murray further stalled his comeback from his hip replacement by suffering bruising to...
Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
Eddie Hearn explains why ‘petrified’ Deontay Wilder was ‘not normal’ in knockout defeat by Tyson Fury

Eddie Hearn insists Deontay Wilder was “not normal” during his knockout defeat to Tyson Fury.The American was dropped four times on the way to suffering an 11th round stoppage to end the trilogy.And the Matchroom promoter was alarmed by the Alabaman’s exhausted look after just three rounds. “Obviously, Fury caught him with a great shot and went down twice,” Hearn told iFL TV.“The second one was nothing knockdown, but Fury was still all over the place.“Wilder could not stand up, he was exhausted after three rounds, and that’s not normal. Some heavyweights have good tanks.“Fury’s tank is exceptional, but...
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
'He was exhausted after three rounds, and that's not normal': Eddie Hearn alarmed by Deontay Wilder's poor stamina in the early rounds of his defeat by Tyson Fury in WBC world championship fight

Eddie Hearn says it was not 'not normal' for Deontay Wilder to be exhausted in the early rounds of his title fight with Tyson Fury. The American's lead trainer Malik Scott insisted on Monday that the 35-year-old has no plans to retire after being knocked out in the 11th round by Fury in a thrilling WBC world championship fight in Las Vegas.
Plotting Tyson Fury’s next move on the golden planet of the heavyweights

Make no mistake it is now a golden time in the heavyweight paradise of fools, kings and idols. Tyson Fury won an epic fight for the ages last Saturday in Las Vegas and Anthony Joshua will have a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.Never before in the history of British boxing have we had 15 days like it, a time of mad records, vast sums of cash and raw emotions. Joshua lost his three belts, Fury retained his WBC version and the world went boxing crazy. What a time to be ringside. Fury, 33, will take a brief break from his...
