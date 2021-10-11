CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bhad Bhabie Addresses Face Surgery Rumors, Admits To Getting Booty Shots Plus THESE Other Enhancements

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIPuO_0cNv8dOx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHugY_0cNv8dOx00

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Eighteen-year-old Danielle Bregoli, also known by her rap alias Bhad Bhabie , isn’t a stranger to addressing rumors about her looks . The teen has been navigating life in the public eye for at least five years now and she’s adamant that it’s because of puberty that her looks have changed A LOT.

Bhad Bhabie is facing assumptions that she’s undergone numerous facial reconstructive surgeries, which she denied in a recent IG post. However, she did admit to getting a few other cosmetic procedures.

“This is gonna be my last time addressing this I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and sculptra and silicone in my butt. I’ve told y’all that multiple times, ” she continued.

“What’s the point of my wearing make up if it don’t make me look better? Im only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don’t even know how I’m gonna look when I get older? Only when I wear make up and/ or wigs y’all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13… no one else looks the same at 18 as they did 13 14 everyone has a glow up. Some ppl was ugly a** hell as kids and look amazing now.

Yall literally have all grown up y’all know what goes on. When I do get my nose done I will b glad to let y’all know but funny thing ab me is I’m scared as hell Of being put under anesthesia so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life or death situation or something for my health.”

Hit play to see it.

