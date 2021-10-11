CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adventures of a Mathematician brings an unsung scientist back into the light

Cover picture for the articleOn November 1, 1952, the US detonated the first thermonuclear weapon, dubbed "Ivy Mike," off the Enewetak Atoll in what is now the Marshall Islands. Most of us consider the late physicist Edward Teller to be the "father of the hydrogen bomb"—and Teller did indeed champion the notion of a fusion-based "super bomb." But hardly anyone outside of physics has heard of Stanislaw Ulam, the Polish mathematician and physicist who helped realize Teller's objective, although the extent of their respective contributions to the breakthrough Teller-Ulam design remains both highly classified and controversial.

