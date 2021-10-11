'Take a Break' Instagram Feature to Begin Testing Soon

Instagram says that its "Take a Break" feature, which would encourage teens to take a break from the app for the sake of their mental health, will begin testing soon. Roughly 75 million of Instagram's 1 billion users are between the ages of 13 and 17, and research indicates that the app can negatively affect teens' mental health. The proposed "Take a Break" feature would give users the option to put their account on pause and think about how they're spending their time. Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, told CNN's State of the Union the goal is to prompt teenagers to, well, take a break from the app.