CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

'Take a Break' Instagram Feature to Begin Testing Soon

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram says that its "Take a Break" feature, which would encourage teens to take a break from the app for the sake of their mental health, will begin testing soon. Roughly 75 million of Instagram's 1 billion users are between the ages of 13 and 17, and research indicates that the app can negatively affect teens' mental health. The proposed "Take a Break" feature would give users the option to put their account on pause and think about how they're spending their time. Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, told CNN's State of the Union the goal is to prompt teenagers to, well, take a break from the app.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

A 17-year-old coder found a way to unlink your Facebook account from your Oculus Quest 2 headset

Earlier this week, a massive outage took down Facebook and related services for most of the day. During the outage, anyone who wanted to use their Oculus Quest 2 had to put their VR adventures on hold because you need to be logged into a Facebook account to use the headset or access the Oculus Store. If Facebook is down, the headset becomes a $300 sci-fi prop.
COMPUTERS
mxdwn.com

Twitch is Testing Pay-to-Win Features

Yesterday, Twitch announced it will be testing a new feature which will allow streamers and fans alike to donate and get the stream recommended to more viewers. Some say that this will give smaller streamers the chance they need; others see it as an easy way for Twitch to make even more money off of those same small streams.
VIDEO GAMES
Design Taxi

Instagram Ditches IGTV Feature To Form Mega ‘Instagram Video’

Instagram has been shifting focus from retaining its identity solely as a photo-sharing app, as previously reported, and looking to expanding into video instead. In line with this, the social media platform has just announced that it’s going to combine its existing IGTV video feature with videos in users’ individual feeds to create somewhat of a hybrid simply known as ‘Instagram Video’.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
Neowin

Facebook will soon let you 'take a break' from its apps to focus on mental health

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Nick Clegg, Facebook's VP of Global Affairs, revealed a new feature that the firm would be introducing to better the mental health of young people, specifically teenagers. The feature would let users take a break from Instagram, which has been allegedly known to adversely impact teenagers' mental health. The representative didn't mention when the feature would be added to the app, but it is apparent that it's being added to mitigate unhealthy behaviors associated with the constant usage of Facebook's apps.
MENTAL HEALTH
lifewire.com

How to Keep iPhone Screen On

Go into Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock to change your iPhone’s default Auto-Lock settings. You can tap Never to keep your iPhone screen on all the time, or you can select one, two, three, four, or five minutes. When you’ve successfully changed your iPhone’s Auto-Lock settings, a blue...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Blog#Cnn#State Of The Union#Verge
lifewire.com

Facebook Launches Live Audio Rooms for Podcasts, Live Chats

Facebook just launched its new Live Audio Rooms feature, according to a tweet from Alexandru Voica. the company's technology communications manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Accessible via the mobile app, the feature lets users create live audio chats, listen to podcasts, and a lot more. Right now,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mobilesyrup.com

Instagram will soon notify you if it’s down

Just last week, roughly 3.5 billion people couldn’t access Instagram and were left confused by the length outage. To ease users through future issues, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is testing out a new feature that will alert users of outages or technical difficulties directly in the app. However, the platform...
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Instagram will now tell users when the app is down: Huge worldwide outage last week that saw all Facebook-owned apps crash for almost seven hours sparks test of new alert feature

Instagram is testing a new alert feature that will tell users when the app is down. It follows a huge worldwide outage last week that saw all Facebook-owned apps crash for almost seven hours. The social media network said the alert will appear as a notification in users' Activity Feed...
CELL PHONES
prweek.com

Facebook to encourage teens to ‘take a break’ from Instagram, Nick Clegg says

Facebook will introduce three tools to tackle harmful use of Instagram by teens, its vice-president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in an interview on Sunday. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Clegg said the company would introduce a feature called “take a break," prompting young users to log off Instagram where evidence suggests they could be using it in a potentially harmful way.
INTERNET
lifewire.com

How to Change the Playlist Picture on Spotify on iPhone

Open a playlist and tap the menu icon (three horizontal dots) > Edit > Change Image. Choose Take Photo to take a new photo or tap Choose from Library to add image from your device. When finished, tap Choose > Save. Alternatively, tap and drag the Three Lines icon next...
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

Does the 'Facebook Phone Shake' Really Work?

There is a screenshot that has been making its rounds around social media, and I want to know if it really works. According to the meme, a recent Facebook update allows you to shake your phone to report a problem or to report a post for violating Facebook's Terms of Service...
CELL PHONES
The Conversation U.S.

What happens to your life stories if you delete your Facebook account?

If the latest deluge of Facebook controversies has you ready to kick the app to the digital curb, you are not alone. There are plenty of good guides out there on how to do it right. Even Facebook makes it pretty easy to understand the nuances of saying “see ya later” (deactivating) or “never speak to me again” (deleting). But before you go, you might want to consider this: What happens to your life stories? For many people, a decade or more of updates, comments, photos, messages, tags, pokes, groups and reactions reside inside that particular digital sphere. And Facebook wants you...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy