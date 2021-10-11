CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco shop owner brings Oaxaca to the Rio Grande Valley

By Iris Karami
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One local shop owner said her heart belongs to a special place in Mexico; the state of Oaxaca.

CLICK HERE: ValleyCentral’s HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

“I went to Oaxaca a long time ago and I fell in love,” said Claudia Cruz, owner of the Querencia Coffee & Gourmet Shop in the Mercado Weslaco. “The thing is that I love Mexico and everything that I saw in Oaxaca represented the whole Mexico.”

Querencia translated roughly means “the feeling of being at home” or “belonging to a place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2mSf_0cNv8Pzf00
Pictured: Claudia Cruz; Iris Karami – ValleyCentral

Cruz shares her querencia through exclusive handmade products from this southern Mexican state. The majority of her products are tasty food items that come from a local co-op in Oaxaca.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Thriving paleteria business stays true to Mexican roots

“No machine is involved in the making of this product,” said Cruz. “The main theme is the authentic Mexican food from Mexico.”

Claudia believes that food is an important part of her culture. The shop includes Mole, queso de Oaxaca, Cacao beans, coffee, teas, chocolates, and more.

“A lot of the food that we know comes from Oaxaca,” said Cruz. “Most of my products are from Oaxaca because Oaxaca is really extensive in the gastronomic.”

Cruz explained how the Mole she sells is made by hand from the Cacao bean that she sells at her specialty shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uasjC_0cNv8Pzf00
Pictured: Claudia Cruz; Iris Karami – ValleyCentral

“It’s a really rare Cacao,” said Cruz. “They make it with metate and Mexican Cacao, which I also have the Mexican Cacao,” said Cruz. “Because the Mole is actually a sauce that you can pour over chicken, pork, turkey or you can just eat it like this.”

Hispanic Heritage Month: Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Mariachi lifts the spirits of the faithful

Cruz has red, almond, and the traditional Oaxacan Black Mole and said they are made with over 30 ingredients for a rich aromatic flavor. Though the flavors do not stop there, Cruz said she also has special cheese too.

“I have the famous queso of Oaxaca but it is called quesillo ,” said Cruz. “To make one kilo of this queso they use 10 liters of milk.”

Plus another cheese that is aged for 9 months.

“It’s an aged cheese and it’s smoked with mesquite and ocote ,” said Cruz. “This tastes like Jamon Serrano .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0meV_0cNv8Pzf00
Special quesillo, aged cheese, mole, coffee, and cacao beans; Iris Karami – ValleyCentral

The Coop Oaxaca Sabor Y Tradicion is a family that Cruz said has passed down family recipes for years.

Hispanic Heritage Month: RGV singer brings new listeners from across the globe

“They’ve been doing this for a lot of time, for generation after generation,” said Cruz. “And they make all the logistics to go out, but it is difficult because of the transportation, because of the money, because of the time they have to take to do this.”

Claudia said this is her way of sharing a little piece of home with the Rio Grande Valley.

“Mi querencia is Mexico and in this case Oaxaca,” said Cruz.

Claudia said she is finally able to expand Querencia into an in-house coffee shop as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

Related
ValleyCentral

Hispanic Heritage Month: Café owner establishes a corner of Colombia in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Colombian business owner in Brownsville is serving a taste of her home country while honoring the people and culture that make her product special.  Colombia may not be known as the biggest coffee bean exporter, but it does have a reputation as the best. The South American country’s geographic location, high altitude, and climate make it a suitable place for coffee plants to grow, but the high standard […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host inaugural Poets Sin Fronteras festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Craft Cultura and the City of Edinburg announce Edinburg’s first Spoken Word Poetry Festival, Untamed Tongues: Poets Sin Fronteras. This festival celebrates the Mexican American culture on the South Texas borderlands. The public is encouraged to come for a night full of art and culture at the McIntyre Promenade Courtyard on Friday, […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weslaco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
ValleyCentral

DHS to require vaccines for essential and non-essential travelers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced non-essential travel by land or ferry will be open to Canada and Mexico, requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated. Rio Grande Valley mayors said this is a positive thing for the region, pointing towards economic growth. “It’s an economic impact that has […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. Pamela regained hurricane strength just before it hit the coast 40 miles (65 kms) north of Mazatlan, which also serves as a resort for Mexican tourists. The U.S. National […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV school districts prepare to help border students get vaccinated

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the announcement of borders opening to non-essential travel and those fully vaccinated, local school districts are coming up with plans to get students living across the border vaccinated. “Right now we have a good amount of students that do come from Mexico into the United States to receive […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Annual pumpkin patch underway in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fall is in full swing and the annual Pumpkin Patch at the Sanchez Family Ranch is open for the public. The pumpkin patch is open on Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5, and children age 12 […]
SAN JUAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Cruz
ValleyCentral

RGV Livestock Show announces new fall festival

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show (RGVLS) announced a new annual fall festival that will take place from Nov. 4 – Nov 7 in Mercedes. According to a release from RGVLS, they wanted to “bring a new event to the community in the Fall that would be family-oriented and different than […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported in Hidalgo, Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Magic Valley Electric Co-Op is reporting power outages in the area. According to a post, the company is working on outages in the Pharr and Brownsville area. “Crews have been dispatched to the area and are working on restoring power to those that have been affected,” said the post. The MVEC […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

1K+
Followers
467
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy