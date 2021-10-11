CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chipper Jones Hilariously Drops Fly Ball In Stands At Braves Playoff Game

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipper Jones' baseball skills have apparently deteriorated over the years ... 'cause the MLB legend just embarrassingly fumbled an attempt at catching a foul ball Monday. The former Braves star's gaffe just went down in the second inning of Atlanta's playoff tilt with the Brewers ... when Milwaukee 2nd baseman Luis Urias hit a pop fly toward the ex-3rd baseman, who was sitting just a few rows behind home plate.

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is getting ripped on for dropping a routine pop fly

Catching a fly ball is like bread and butter to MLB players. Especially when they’re an eight-time all star too!. Well clearly this Hall of Famer can’t handle ones like he used too. It's been 10 years since Chipper Jones played in his last MLB game and we were reminded of it on Monday.
MLB
92.9 The Game

Is Freddie Freeman more Chipper Jones or Dale Murphy?

The Braves are heading to the NLCS for the second consecutive season. A lot can be said about the perseverance of this squad coming back from the arms of defeat yet again, but it all comes down to the leader of the clubhouse. Freddie Freeman was at the center of...
MLB
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vaccine Hall Of Famer Chipper Jones Drops Foul Ball And Fans Roast Him For It

Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones dropped a foul ball Monday from the stands of a playoff game in Atlanta and got a good-natured ribbing from many fans on social media. A few used the flub to needle the former Atlanta Braves third baseman for his anti-vaccination stance. Jones, who once tweeted that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax (and later apologized for it), made news last month for spouting anti-vaccine sentiments at a disappointed Mets fan.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chipper Jones
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Burrow update: Report reveals what caused injury that sent Bengals QB to hospital

After the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Green Bay Packers, it was reported that the former LSU standout was rushed to the hospital with a throat contusion. Now, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Burrow was poked in the throat during the game. Per PFT’s source, Burrow has said that he feels fine and his hospital visit was precautionary. The PFT report notes that injuries to the throat can become serious if swelling occurs but it looks. at least for now, that Burrow seems to be ok.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Hall Of Fame#Jomboy Media#Big League
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals president gives explanation for shocking decision to fire Mike Shildt

Why was Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fired? Team president John Mozeliak offered up an explanation that won’t make fans feel any better. The St. Louis Cardinals unceremoniously fired manager Mike Shildt on Friday. This after a historic 17-game winning streak turned the team’s season around so significantly that it clinched a spot in the postseason.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Unfortunate Clayton Kershaw News

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some tough news about star pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the second inning. After throwing over 40 pitches in less than two innings of work, an injury that kept him out for a large part of the season flared up again.
MLB
Jacksonville Journal Courier

10 manager suggestions for the St. Louis Cardinals

The firing of Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt came as a huge surprise to me. In his three full seasons as the team's skipper, Shildt took the Cardinals to the postseason each year. In 2019 the Cardinals made it all the way to the National League Championship Series and lost to the Washington Nationals, and later that year, Shildt was named the National League Manager of the Year — the first non-playing manager to do so.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy