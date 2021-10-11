Chipper Jones Hilariously Drops Fly Ball In Stands At Braves Playoff Game

After the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Green Bay Packers, it was reported that the former LSU standout was rushed to the hospital with a throat contusion. Now, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Burrow was poked in the throat during the game. Per PFT’s source, Burrow has said that he feels fine and his hospital visit was precautionary. The PFT report notes that injuries to the throat can become serious if swelling occurs but it looks. at least for now, that Burrow seems to be ok.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO