LISTEN: Where Would WFT be Without DeAndre Carter?

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago
Coming into the season, the Washington Football Team offense appeared to have a slew of upgrades that would make it more dangerous than in 2020.

Signing Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries and drafting Dyami Brown upgraded the wide receiver room. But, surprisingly, it's a different player that's making things interesting in the nation's capital.

After returning a kick for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons and claiming the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, Carter carved out a significant role for the second consecutive week against the New Orleans Saints.

Carter caught a team-high four passes for 62 yards in Sunday's 33-22 loss.

With Samuel "week-to-week" following the re-aggravation of his groin injury that held him out for the first three games of the season, Carter will likely be called upon to help fill the void.

NFL Power Rankings: How Far has Washington Fallen?

Where does the Washington Football Team land in NFL power rankings follow the loss to the New Orleans Saints?

7 hours ago

LISTEN: Is Jamin Davis Living Up to Hype?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera not interested in sweeping changes | Should WFT trust Taylor Heinicke more | Time for Jack Del Rio to Minimize Landon Collins | Examining Jamin Davis

9 hours ago

Is Change Inevitable for the Washington Football Team Defense?

Washington coach Ron Rivera not ready to make major adjustments

11 hours ago

If Carter was able to make a sizeable impact against the Saints, he'll have the opportunity for another breakout game next week against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs' secondary.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison recap the game, give their immediate analysis and reactions, and name their plays and players of the game.

They also hear from a couple of WFT fans who called in shortly after the game ended to let the rest of the fan base know their thoughts as well.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

Comments / 0

NFL
