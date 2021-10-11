LISTEN: Where Would WFT be Without DeAndre Carter?

Coming into the season, the Washington Football Team offense appeared to have a slew of upgrades that would make it more dangerous than in 2020.

Signing Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries and drafting Dyami Brown upgraded the wide receiver room. But, surprisingly, it's a different player that's making things interesting in the nation's capital.

After returning a kick for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons and claiming the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, Carter carved out a significant role for the second consecutive week against the New Orleans Saints.

Carter caught a team-high four passes for 62 yards in Sunday's 33-22 loss.

With Samuel "week-to-week" following the re-aggravation of his groin injury that held him out for the first three games of the season, Carter will likely be called upon to help fill the void.

If Carter was able to make a sizeable impact against the Saints, he'll have the opportunity for another breakout game next week against a struggling Kansas City Chiefs' secondary.

