CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Injury Update: First Report on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Knee Injury

By Joshua Brisco
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 3 days ago

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an injury update for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who injured his knee in the Chiefs' 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After the game on Sunday night, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs would wait to reevaluate Edwards-Helaire after seeing "how it goes overnight here into tomorrow." Now the Chiefs have a more specific diagnosis, according to Rapoport.

"Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "While he'll miss time, not quite as bad as it appeared last night."

As Rapoport notes, Edwards-Helaire will be sidelined for some period of time, but it won't be a season-ending injury, which seemed like a plausible worst-case scenario as he was carried off the field by Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams on Sunday night.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted that Edwards-Helaire "is out for at least a few weeks," also noting that guard Joe Thuney could avoid any missed time despite a broken hand suffered in the Bills game.

If Edwards-Helaire is set to miss at least three weeks, the Chiefs will likely place him on injured reserve, where the team could activate him after a minimum of three missed weeks.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked if he had a chance to talk to Edwards-Helaire following his injury and what he'd say to his backfield teammate.

"Obviously he's upset, he just wants to play," Mahomes said. "He had the injury at the end of last year. He's been rolling these last few weeks. He's upset. I didn't get to talk to him after yet, but hopefully it's nothing too serious and we can get him back before the end of the season."

Without Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs will likely lean on veteran running backs Darrel Williams and Jerrick McKinnon, with Williams being a career-long Chief and McKinnon being a new addition before the 2021 season. Williams has gotten consistent work throughout the season and played 37 snaps against the Bills, leading the running backs with 43% of the workload. McKinnon got work early in the game, even well before Edwards-Helaire's injury, and ultimately took 27 snaps for 31%. Against Buffalo, Williams ran the ball five times for 27 yards and had three receptions for 18 yards. McKinnon took just one carry for two yards and caught two passes for 13.

Comments / 0

Related
Arrowhead Pride

Film review: The good and bad of Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. the Chargers

For the past couple of weeks, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been the victim of some criticism due to ball security issues. There’s no quicker way to get on the wrong side of a fan base than putting the ball on the ground at that position. However,...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Andy Reid’s confidence in Clyde Edwards-Helaire is paying off

After losing back-to-back games, the Kansas City Chiefs got back into the win column with a 42-30 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you may have heard about Kansas City head coach Andy Reid becoming the first coach in NFL history to win at least 100 games with two different franchises. And on Sunday, the Chiefs’ running game played a big part in securing the record.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes finds Clyde Edwards-Helaire for underhand TD

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already up to some trickery early against Philadelphia, sneaking in an underhand touchdown toss to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the Chiefs first score of the day. After faking a handoff, Mahomes caught the defense off guard with the short throw. The score gave...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jerick McKinnon, Darrel Williams' Fantasy Outlook After Edwards-Helaire Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs' backfield is facing uncertainty after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury. Edwards-Helaire has been in the lead role since last season after former Chiefs running back Damien Williams opted out of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Nate Taylor
Person
Darrel Williams
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Announce Moving Clyde Edwards-Helaire to IR, Other Transactions

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is being placed on the injured reserve list. During Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, Edwards-Helaire suffered a knee injury and exited the contest after being carried off the field by a couple of teammates. It was announced earlier this week that the second-year back was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and would be set to miss a few weeks. As a result, the team will be without his services for at least three weeks. Here's what Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report said about the injury on Monday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Placed on IR

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve Tuesday. We’ve placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Injured Reserve. We’ve activated the following Practice Squad players:. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2021. A significant loss for the Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained knee, leaving...
NFL
RealGM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Out Several Weeks With Sprained MCL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has suffered a sprained MCL and will miss multiple weeks. Edwards-Helaire was carried off the field during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Edwards-Helaire has rushed 65 times for 304 yards this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Nfl Network#The Buffalo Bills
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris affecting Week 6 waiver pickups

Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Damien Harris all exited last week's games early, springing their respective handcuff RBs into action (Devontae Booker, Darrel Williams, Rhamondre Stevenson). As RB depth charts around the league are affected by injury, so are Week 6 RB rankings. Get the latest injury updates on these players ahead of your waiver wire pickups.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
83
Followers
345
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy