LOS ANGELES (CNS) - High winds that caused a dust storm prompted a closure of the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Lancaster area today.

The 14 Freeway was closed in both directions about 10 a.m. between Avenue A and Avenue I, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The dust storm resulted in “low to zero visibility'' in the area, the CHP reported.

