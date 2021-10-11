CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC warns against scams for help with broadband subsidy program

By Marguerite Reardon
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Trade Commission is warning Americans about scams popping up on social media offering to "help" people sign up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which provides people struggling through the pandemic with a subsidy to pay for monthly broadband access and a one-time only discount for a computer.

