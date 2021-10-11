FTC warns against scams for help with broadband subsidy program

“Older Americans should not have to worry about falling prey to these scams, and if they do, they need somewhere to turn,” Sen. Gillibrand said. On the heels of the Senate Aging Committee holding a hearing Thursday on “Frauds, Scams, and COVID-19: How Con Artists Have Targeted Older Americans During the Pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), member of the Special Committee on Aging, renewed her support for the bipartisan Senior Financial Empowerment Act. This bill ensures that seniors and their caregivers have access to critical information and resources regarding financial abuse. As part of Gillibrand’s continued efforts to protect seniors from fraud and targeted financial scams, she recently sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging the agency to strengthen and standardize senior financial abuse reporting, to help ensure older Americans and their caregivers have access to critical information regarding financial abuse, and to hold financial scammers targeting older Americans accountable.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO