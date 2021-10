Time Running: I have been running consistently since January 2016 (5 years and 8 months), although I have run sporadically off and on for years before that. I grew up loving sports—I wrestled, played baseball, and played football through high school. I stayed active in college, but after graduating and starting a job, I slowly began gaining weight. I spent the first 6.5 years of my career working in the field on oil rigs, so I stayed somewhat active. But once I left the field for an office-based job, that changed. I also began smoking, which did not help either.

