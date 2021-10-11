Southwest Airlines travel delays: Breaking down the flight disruptions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica Welhaf said. Welhaf is one of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in a nightmare of delays and cancellations with the airline. “I’ve flown with Southwest before and haven’t had any issues, didn’t expect this to be any more than just a delay,” Welhaf said. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 2,000...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO