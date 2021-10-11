CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines travel delays: Breaking down the flight disruptions

By Sydney Kalich
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

What exactly is going on? Why did one of the nation's biggest airlines face such major delays, stranding millions aways from home? Here is what we know

CNN

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

(CNN) — Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines’ Suspicious Operational Meltdown

Southwest Airlines is experiencing a huge number of cancelations and delays this weekend, and the carrier’s explanation doesn’t make much sense…. What’s the real reason for Southwest’s issues?. Southwest cancels 1,800+ flights. On Saturday and Sunday alone, Southwest Airlines has canceled over 1,800 flights (and that’s as of 9AM on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
batonrougenews.net

U.S. passengers scurry as Southwest Air cancels 1,800 weekend flights

PHOENIX, Arizona: Some 1,800 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled nationwide from Saturday to Sunday. Airlines officials blame the cancellations on weather, as well as air traffic controller weather procedures. Southwest is the nation's largest domestic airline. As of 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, Southwest had canceled 27 percent of the...
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

Southwest Airlines reduces cancellations after chaos sparked traveler outrage

Southwest apologized to customers for the chaos that has disrupted travel since Saturday. The airline said bad weather and air traffic control issues initiated the problems that were worsened by its own staffing shortfall. Southwest had struggled with insufficient staffing over the summer to meet a packed schedule. Southwest Airlines...
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue For Philadelphia Passengers As Airline Struggles To Get Back To Normal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica Welhaf said. Welhaf is one of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in a nightmare of delays and cancellations with the airline. “I’ve flown with Southwest before and haven’t had any issues, didn’t expect this to be any more than just a delay,” Welhaf said. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 2,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

