The Utah Jazz lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the first preseason game of 2021. The game wasn’t televised, and that may have been a blessing to Jazz fans. The team shot 32% overall, 23% from beyond the arc, and 60% from the free-throw line. If you chose to watch a cheap horror movie in the spirit of Halloween rather than tuning in to a shady online stream of the game, you might have made the right choice. This was an ugly game for Utah.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO