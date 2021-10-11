CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Vrabel on Titans' 15 missed tackles in Week 5: 'It's not good'

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
One of the ugly parts of the Tennessee Titans’ Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday was the defense’s tackling.

In fact, the Titans had an astonishing 15 missed tackles against the Jags, and seven different defenders posted a Pro Football Focus grade below 60 in that area.

“You either make it or you don’t. You dive on the ground, bounce off of him. Normally we tackle pretty well, had 15 missed tackles, so,” Vrabel said with a shrug. “It’s not good… We’re either not in the right place or we can’t get them on the ground.”

The absolute worst display of tackling all season came on Jags wide receiver Laviska Shenault’s 58-yard reception.

Shenault hauled in the pass and managed to break free for the long gain despite the fact that the Titans had four defenders literally circling him to make a tackle.

The Titans had better clean this issue up or else it’s going to be a long night when the Buffalo Bills come to town in Week 6.

