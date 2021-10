Just in time for Thursday’s season opener, the Kings unveiled a new look for the upcoming campaign with their redesigned alternate jerseys for 2021-22. Giving a nod to the uniforms worn throughout the Wayne Gretzky era, with iterations of the style used between 1988 and 1998, the new uniforms from Adidas also offer contemporary fabrics and details. Made from recycled materials, the jerseys feature the Gretzky-era crest – referred to informally by some as the “bow tie” or “Chevy” logo – but with a metallic silver material. The sleeves and waist also feature prominent, shiny silver sections as well.

