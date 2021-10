UConn men’s hockey’s goaltender battle is decided. Union transfer Darion Hanson will start in net for the Huskies in their season opener against Sacred Heart on Saturday. “I think all three goalies played very well in the preseason, I just think [Hanson] has the most experience of all goaltenders we have,” head coach Mike Cavanaugh told The UConn Blog on Friday. “He’s played a lot of college hockey and he’s been our best goalie in the preseason and we’re gonna go with him.”

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO