Nike Shares SNKRS Data, Plans, Concerns in Internal Meeting

By Brendan Dunne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an internal meeting at Nike last week, the company addressed the current state of the SNKRS app, the digital home of its most coveted product. While the app has been successful for Nike and is a key part of the company’s push toward more online sneaker sales, it’s also been a great source of frustration for a portion of its user base. SNKRS shoppers have grown accustomed to frequent failure due to the limited nature of the items available on the app.

John Donahoe
