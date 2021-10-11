Nike Shares SNKRS Data, Plans, Concerns in Internal Meeting

Thursday (Sept.30) was a pretty momentous day on Nike’s SNKRS app, which also means the Ls were abundant. There are three things guaranteed in life, death, taxes, and people religiously trying to purchase hot sneakers on Nike’s dreaded SNKRS app. Even though they knew chances were very high, they were going to walk away with nothing. But the reward is well worth the stress to these sneaker enthusiasts hence why they keep repeating the same crazy process and continuing their abusive relationship with the app.

