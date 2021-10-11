CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 10/11

By Nick Hamaty
Cover picture for the articleNFL (0.5 Unit) 2-Team 6 Point Teaser (-110): 7:15 PM CT on ESPN. This leg is really simple for me and it’s because the Baltimore Ravens aren’t losing this game to a hobbled Indianapolis Colts squad. Carson Wentz is seemingly spraining more ankles than he has, his offensive line is decimated, and Indianapolis will be without several key defensive contributors. Lamar Jackson should run all over that depleted defense, while a fierce Baltimore front has an easy time getting to the immobilized Wentz.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
Nick
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

DeShon Elliott Puts Jack Doyle On Notice After Cheap Shot On Tavon Young

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Count Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott among those who weren’t fans of the cheap shot Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle took at Tavon Young late in Monday night’s game. “Jack Doyle don’t let me see you again brah, don’t disrespect Tay like that,” Elliott tweeted Tuesday. Elliott, who was inactive Monday, was referring to the moment Doyle pushed his teammate’s helmet into the turf while getting to his feet following a play late in the fourth quarter. Young got up and retaliated by shoving Doyle, who sold the shove with a flop worthy of an Oscars nod. Young was flagged...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

‘Keep Striving For Greatness’: Lamar Jackson Appears On Steve Harvey’s Show To Encourage A 12-Year-Old Boy Helping Single Parents Get Diapers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fresh off his incredible performance against the Indianapolis Colts, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appeared on Steve Harvey’s talk show Wednesday to encourage a young boy who has raised more than $45,000 to help his community. Harvey had 12-year-old Cartier Carey on “STEVE On Watch” to highlight the boy’s efforts with Kids 4 Change 757, a nonprofit Carey started to sell lemonade and use the proceeds to buy and distribute diapers to single parents in the Newport News, Virginia area. After Carey listed Jackson, Tom Brady and Michael Vick among his favorite NFL players, Harvey had the boy turn around...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Ravens: Bradley Bozeman has earned an extension this season

The Baltimore Ravens have a few key players to worry about extending in the near future, Lamar Jackson being, of course, the most prominent. But one player who should not be overlooked is Bradley Bozeman. It’s still early, but Bozeman is on pace for the best season of his career....
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Ravens offense’s newest wrinkle? Dominating with a dormant running game.

The greatest half the Ravens’ offense has had all season was also its strangest. They came within 1 yard of four straight touchdown drives. They averaged 8.8 yards per play. They converted all three of their third downs and two of three 2-point attempts. And in lighting up the Indianapolis Colts for 22 points and 307 yards in the second half of Monday night’s dramatic win, a Ravens attack that ...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 10/11: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Colts

The Ravens (3-1) enter tonight's game against the visiting Indianapolis Colts riding a three-game winning streak. If they extend it to four they will have sole possession of first place in the AFC North, thanks to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals both losing in dramatic fashion yesterday. All but...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a short week before a big game vs. Chargers. That might not be a bad thing.

The Ravens have lost just once on a short week since 2016. That can have its downsides, coach John Harbaugh joked Wednesday. “You know what the guys will say,” he said. “‘You should always have a short week. Why are we spending so much time at this stuff?’” Whatever their process is, it’s worked for their star quarterback time and again. Faced with a condensed work week — as the Ravens (4-1) ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Nine Amazing Lamar Jackson Stats Following Monday Night’s Ravens Win

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leading the Baltimore Ravens back from a 22-3 deficit against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Lamar Jackson put on what head coach John Harbaugh described as “one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen.” Jackson’s dazzling final line in the 31-25 overtime win: 37-for-43 for 442 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 62 yards on the ground. But that only scratches the surface of how epic Jackson’s night was, and how amazing he’s been through the first five games of the 2021 season. Here are nine stats that paint a more complete picture. Jackson’s 442 passing yards set a Ravens record...
NFL

