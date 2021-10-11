Bernard Launois’ ‘Devil Story’/’Once Upon A Time… The Devil’ (1986) Vinegar Syndrome’s 4k Restoration Blu-ray Review

Embassy International/20th Century Fox/Universal Pictures (Arrow Video) “The dreams of youth are the regrets of maturity.”. Ridley Scott has always been a filmmaker willing to tackle different genres and give them his own personal stamp, and Legend is no exception. Taking over the stages at Pinewood Studios (one of which burned down during the production) to create some of the most dense and realistic-looking fantastical forests in all of film, Ridley’s Legend was bound to be beautiful, thanks in no small part to his meticulously-orchestrated cinematography and production design. The story follows a sinister plot by the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) to cast enternal night upon the world—and seduce the Princess Lili (Mia Sara) in the process—a plot that a young woodsman named Jack (Tom Cruise) attempts to foil. A pure fairy tale from beginning to end, the film doesn’t lend itself to a traditional structure. It’s more of a series of events, one leading to the other without strong narrative propulsion. And depending on which cut of the film you’re watching, it also doesn’t follow the usual story conventions, such as the damsel in distress formula. Thankfully, the film is more interesting than that, drawing upon Judeo-Christian beliefs and images and mixing them with the dark fairy tales of our youths.

