Upper Merion Township, PA

Center for Breakthrough Medicines in Upper Merion names its first CEO

By John George
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 3 days ago
The manufacturing center, which now has 86 employees, expects to be at 400 by the end of 2022 and have a workforce of about 2,000 people within four years.

