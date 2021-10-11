Center for Breakthrough Medicines in Upper Merion names its first CEO

Haven is pleased to announce that it is celebrating 15 years as a preferred marketing and advertising partner to businesses and organizations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond. haven is a full-service agency located in South Jersey that has helped hundreds of clients accelerate sales performance by integrating business and consumer data science with creative brand building. haven was founded by Amy Jo Haven-Reynolds in 2006 to focus exclusively on media buying. After graduating from the College of Broadcasting, Telecommunications & Mass Media at Temple University, Amy worked as one of the region’s most accomplished Account Executives for both CBS-Philly and Clear Channel Radio (now, iHeartRadio), where she developed award-winning advertising and promotional campaigns for her clients. As client relationships evolved, the company quickly grew into a full-service marketing and advertising agency. As Founder and President of haven, Amy is the face of agency and works tirelessly to ensure that clients are well served by effective marketing programs designed with quality and integrity. Amy’s leadership has grown the agency from a one-woman operation into a team of handpicked and highly qualified marketing, advertising and design professionals. “Over the last 15 years, haven has navigated its partners through ever-changing economic and media landscapes”, stated Amy Jo Haven-Reynolds, President of haven. “Today, haven is adapting to changing market conditions with a deep focus on sales performance, data science and creative brand building. The team here at haven works tirelessly to ensure that our clients are well served by effective marketing programs designed with quality and integrity. Personally, that’s a legacy I am very proud of and one that will serve us well as we look to the future.” haven works with clients across a variety of industries including automotive, finance and insurance, food services, technology and global security, healthcare, education, retail, non-profit and more. Whether our clients require a marketing strategy, a media plan, an exhibit booth design, a social media campaign, a new website or even branded merchandise, haven stands ready with its full-service offering to meet each client’s unique needs. haven is a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE) and Women Business Enterprise (WBE) in the State of New Jersey and a certified Women-Owned Business in the City of New York. And haven is the proud recipient of the 2018 “Best of Biz” for Advertising by South Jersey Biz magazine. Whether you’re a business needing marketing and sales support or a professional looking to partner with us, we’re always looking forward to connecting with like-minded people.

