CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

10 frightfully good Halloween decorations you can get for under $50

By Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XBiC_0cNv7IoL00
10 frightfully good Halloween decorations you can get for under $50 Etsy/Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Halloween is quickly approaching and with it, a perfect excuse to decorate your home in pumpkins, ghosts, skeletons, oh my! Whether you prefer something spooky or something stylish, there are tons of amazing Halloween decorations available online at retailers like Amazon , Target and Etsy .

From jack-o'-lantern string lights to ghoulish garlands , below are 10 popular pieces of fright night decor you can shop right now. The best part? They all cost less than $50.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. These black faux pumpkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48DfaF_0cNv7IoL00
There are so many ways to decorate with these classy pumpkins. Amazon

Fun fact: Pumpkins don't have to be orange. While you can find real pumpkins in white, sage green and coral, you can also find faux pumpkins in jet black. These ones from Amazon come in a seven-pack of varied sizes and are made of durable foam. They'll look equal parts chic and creepy sitting on your mantle or table.

Get the Winlyn Store Artificial Black Pumpkins (7-pc) from Amazon for $19.99

2. These jack-o'-lantern string lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueEyV_0cNv7IoL00
You can hang these inside or outside. Amazon

Why wait until Christmas to hang up lights? Brighten up your fright night with a few strands of these pumpkin string lights. Each one consists of 20 LED lights encapsulated in smiling jack-o'-lanterns. They only require AA batteries to turn on and they have two modes: steady and flashing lights.

Get the Kailedi Halloween String Lights from Amazon for $14.98

3. This cheeky banner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSfhy_0cNv7IoL00
This garland is more sweet than it is scary. Etsy

If you're in search of a seasonal garland to drape over your mantel or hang over the front door, thousands of Etsy shoppers recommend this one. The banner is lightweight and easy to hang, plus it comes with 3-inch letters made of glittery card stock and a felt ghost. Bonus: You can also add the coordinating yarn ghosts garland to your purchase to pair with it for double the decor.

Get the Hey Boo Banner with Felt Ghosts from Etsy for $15.95

4. These spirited hand towels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZRcs_0cNv7IoL00
Make even dishwashing fun with these Halloween hand towels. HSN

When you're decorating for Halloween, don't forget the kitchen. Switch up your basic hand towels with this printed set from HSN. You'll get four towels—two in orange and two in black—that are printed with fun and festive sayings, like "Witches and Vampires and Ghosts Oh My!" and "Squad Ghouls."

Get the Design Imports Spooky Sayings Kitchen Towel Set (4-pack) from HSN for $24.15

5. This paranormal pillow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7kBn_0cNv7IoL00
This pillow is almost too scary to sit on. Amazon

There are few things as haunted as an Ouija board. That's why this throw pillow cover is the perfect accent piece for the month of October. Available in four sizes, it looks just like the cult-favorite board game and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. Note, however: We aren't responsible for any ghosts it conjures up...

Get the Tidyki Ouija Board Throw Pillow Cover from Amazon for $12.99

6. This adorable Halloween gnome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AObp4_0cNv7IoL00
Gnomes are all the rage in home decor this year. Wayfair

Think of this little guy like the Halloween version of Elf on the Shelf. At just 20 inches tall, he's just the right size to plop on your mantel or the windowsill and let his legs dangle down. While he'll fit right into any home, Harry Potter fans will especially love his wizard hat and Dumbledore-esque beard.

Get the Halloween Fabric Gnome Sitter from Wayfair for $31.99

7. This black cat candy bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV1P4_0cNv7IoL00
What a purr-fect treat holder. Target

Whether you're planning on having trick-or-treaters this year or simply love having plenty of Reese's at your disposal 24/7 (who doesn't!), you could benefit from this cute candy bowl from Target. The bright yellow eyes and orange ears will stand out on the darkest Halloween eve. Plus, you can even use the bowl for more than candy, like popcorn, party mix or punch.

Get the Hyde and Eek! Cat Candy Bowl from Target for $5

8. This scarily festive doormat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nQZT_0cNv7IoL00
Swap out your regular welcome mat for this Halloween-themed one. Grandin Road

Happy home or haunted house? That's what guests will have to decide for themselves when they step up to your front door this spooky season. Remind them that they can enter if they dare with this Grandin Road doormat. Made of coir, it's weather-proof and very durable so you can break it out again next year, too.

Get the Enter If You Dare Doormat from Grandin Road for $44.97

9. These spooky felt bats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMO5A_0cNv7IoL00
Arrange these flying frights however you'd like throughout your house. Grand Road

People will go bats over these, well, bats. Made of soft and lightweight felt, they come in a pack of 12, which you can hang in a creepy formation traveling up the wall or sprinkle around your home. They also come with wall-friendly adhesive for hanging and each bat features wire wings that you can bend and style to your liking.

Get the Assorted Felt Bats (12-pack) from Grandin Road for $19.50

10. This witch-approved candle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgY9K_0cNv7IoL00
This Etsy candle is dotted with pretty crystals. Etsy

Brew up some delicious scents in your house with this Witches Night candle from Etsy. Available in a small 8-ounce and larger 16-ounce size, its fragrance is "a spellbinding combination of cinnamon stick, clove buds and apple." The soy candles are hand-poured and have over 5,200 rave reviews from shoppers.

Get the Witches Night Crystal Candle from Etsy for $25.95

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 frightfully good Halloween decorations you can get for under $50

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Halloween Aesthetics On TikTok To Inspire Your Home Decor And Get You In The Spooky Spirit

Break out the pumpkins and oversized sweaters, because fall is here. The shining star of the season is, of course, Halloween. Whether your vibe is more witchy or cozy, you’ll want to check out some Halloween aesthetics on TikTok for home decor ideas. After all, one of the easiest ways to get into the spirit of the season is by making over your space with tons of colorful gourds, sweet scented candles, and fall leaves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

10 Great Watches You Can Get for Under $500

Watches are some of the most interesting accessories to shop for, occupying a space between fashion, art and engineering. In the past, perspective watch-enthusiasts had two choices: spend a small fortune, or buy something cheap and poorly-made. Now, things are changing. Respectable watches can be had for less than $500, allowing almost anyone to treat their wrist to something nice. A stylish, well engineers watch was, is and always will be a sophisticated statement. As proof of this, consider the rise of the smartwatch (which we’re all buying, by the way). Many watch connoisseurs feared that smartwatches spelled the end of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Retro Halloween sweaters you can order on Etsy to get in the holiday spirit

As the kids say, spooky season is here. You could (and should) go to a pumpkin patch to get in the spirit, or you could deck out your wardrobe in cozy sweaters and sweatshirts to get in the holiday mood. Right now, the current trendy Halloween aesthetic is a '90s art teacher – It is wildly specific, but you probably know exactly what I am talking about.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations#Flipboard#Black Cat#Reviewed#Target#Aa#Kailedi
Time Out Global

You can stay in the real ‘Scream’ house this Halloween

If spending the most frightening night of the year being chased by a masked-up killer sounds like your idea of a thrill, you can actually head to the Scream house this Halloween. Twenty-five years after the slasher movie first appeared on the big screen, the haunting whodunnit has been brought...
LIFESTYLE
sauconsource.com

Halloween Fun: Local Events Where You Can Get Spooky

The Lehigh Valley takes its Halloween celebrations very seriously, as each year there are a variety of costume parties and other spooky events in recognition of the season. We’ve taken the time to compile a list of some local Halloween events to add to your calendar. Be sure to also...
HELLERTOWN, PA
country1037fm.com

You Can Buy A Halloween Spooky Celebrity Shoutout

Cameo is a video service that allows you to pay actors, musicians, reality TV stars, and other public figures for personalized shout-outs. Since its spooky season, they have developed a special “Halloween Section” that features tons of creepy characters and horror movie icons. You can request a Halloween message on...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Halloween is coming! Here are the best spooky decor pieces you need in 2021

It’s true that each year, stores seem to release holiday-themed collections earlier and earlier. For example, At Home, represented below, had Halloween items on shelves this year in June. June!There are a few reasons for these premature onslaughts, though, including one that’s easy to find when you scroll through the YouTube or Instagram pages of avid collectors, enthusiasts, and influencers focused on the holiday. Folks like Jade The Libra (with whom we spoke last year), Aurelio Voltaire, Halloween Happy, and Midge Munster post their scouting and shopping adventures starting in the summer and for the months leading up to the...
SHOPPING
architectureartdesigns.com

15 Creepy Dollar Store Halloween Crafts You Can Make In Under 15 Minutes

The Halloween season is in full swing and ghosts and skeletons have already started appearing in the malls and the stores. Well, that means that your home should get a haunted house makeover as well, but that’s not the main point of our topic today. Decorating your home for Halloween does not have to put a dent in your budget, after all, it’s best to spend more on candy for the trick-or-treaters than on Halloween decorations. That’s why we’re going to show you how you can easily decorate your home using Dollar Store Halloween crafts that you can make in a short amount of time.
SHOPPING
SPY

These Are the Best Halloween Inflatables to Make You the Best Decorated House on the Block

Halloween is almost here, and it’s officially that time of the year when we begin spotting ghosts, ghouls, and goblins on every corner of our neighborhoods. It’s always one of the first signs of fall, marking the unofficial start of the overall holiday season. If you’re looking to be one of the best houses on the block this year when it comes to holiday decor, you’re going to want to get an inflatable Halloween decoration in your yard fast. Whether for indoor or outdoor use, the best Halloween inflatables help take your yard presentation or Halloween party to the next level,...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Under-$30 Halloween Decor You Should Buy This Spooky Season, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you decorate your space for Halloween, you know the eternal conundrum: What’s your Halloween vibe? Are you goth and glam, cheeky and cute, or dark and spooky? How much decor is too much, and can you use any of it outside October? It’s fun to add a touch of Halloween to your home, but it can be overwhelming — and expensive.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Is a Fun, Unexpected Feature to Decorate in Your Bathroom, and You Can Get It at IKEA

There are many different ways to design and decorate a bathroom to fit your personal design style. For some, finding sleek storage may be a top priority. For others, it’s all about maximizing the decor. If you find your bathroom in need of a refresh though, one solution for adding more decorative touches involves using your bathroom mirror, just like Peter Quinn and Caitlin Dawson did, but it has to be a specific size and style to work… and more on that below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Wbaltv.com

You can get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

We have a love-hate relationship with our favorite (or would it be least favorite?) horror films, because they always send us flying over to the other side of the couch. And yet, we still choose to watch them year after year. It's the kind of behavior that might make someone say, "You couldn't pay me to do that!"
MOVIES
WETM

Which toys are the most popular for the 2021 holiday season?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- We’re just a few days into fall but itching ever closer is the beginning of the holiday season. Americans plan on spending approximately $120 more during the 2021 holiday season for a total of $885.76, according to RetailMeNot. The company surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and...
SHOPPING
newspressnow.com

Decor can create whatever fall look you're after

Fall is one of those seasons that features rich jewel tones but also embraces the fun and spirit of Halloween. Many people have opted to marry the two. “The days of using (traditional) fall colors for fall and Halloween are gone,” said Kim McKean, owner of The Ivy Cottage in Savannah, Missouri. “Grays, silvers, turquoise, copper pink … so many to choose from but they do blend well with the richer fall colors.”
SAVANNAH, MO
People

Amazon's Outlet Just Marked Down So Much Furniture by Up to 50% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Searching for furniture can often feel overwhelming — especially if you can't narrow down where to look. Instead of spending hours scrolling through accent chairs on five different sites, head straight to Amazon's secret outlet, which is always packed with deals on all kinds of furniture. You'll find massive discounts in just about every department, including kitchen tools and toys and games, and right now the furniture section is overflowing with not-to-be-missed deals.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

267K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy