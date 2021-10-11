Parpura's pioneering work on misunderstood brain cells honored in journal special issue

When he first submitted the results of his pioneering brain experiments to the journal Nature in 1993, Vladimir Parpura, M.D., Ph.D., got a flat rejection. Scientists had long known that, in addition to the 100 billion-odd neurons in the human brain, there is a roughly equivalent number of cells called neuroglia. These supportive cells, whose name derives from a Greek word perhaps best translated as “slime,” were thought to be essentially passive. But in the early 1990s, Parpura — then a young researcher at Iowa State University and now a professor in the UAB Department of Neurobiology — demonstrated that neuroglia were in fact communicating with neurons by releasing a neurotransmitter called glutamate. “At the time, it was heresy,” Parpura said.