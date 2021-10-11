UAB cross-disciplinary efforts to shape cybercrime-fighting workforce earn NSF grant renewal

Employers are having a difficult time filling jobs across the United States right now. But this is nothing new for businesses and government agencies seeking personnel trained in cybersecurity. According to the 2021 State of the CIO survey from the publication CIO, cybersecurity jobs are the most challenging IT jobs to fill, surpassing AI/machine learning and data science/analytics. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs in the information security analyst category will grow 31 percent (adding more than 40,000 jobs) by 2029, much faster than the average. The pay is attractive as well; the median salary in 2020 was $103,590 per year.