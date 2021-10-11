CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

UAB cross-disciplinary efforts to shape cybercrime-fighting workforce earn NSF grant renewal

By Matt Windsor
uab.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers are having a difficult time filling jobs across the United States right now. But this is nothing new for businesses and government agencies seeking personnel trained in cybersecurity. According to the 2021 State of the CIO survey from the publication CIO, cybersecurity jobs are the most challenging IT jobs to fill, surpassing AI/machine learning and data science/analytics. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that jobs in the information security analyst category will grow 31 percent (adding more than 40,000 jobs) by 2029, much faster than the average. The pay is attractive as well; the median salary in 2020 was $103,590 per year.

www.uab.edu

Comments / 0

Related
msstate.edu

NSF grant secured by MSU chemistry faculty member for synthetic fuel research

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A National Science Foundation award worth $712,000 will support a Mississippi State chemistry professor’s research as he works toward the goals of reducing greenhouse gasses and producing synthetic fuels by capturing energy from sunlight. Charles Edwin Webster, professor and associate head of the chemistry department, is collaborating with Elizabeth...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
stevens.edu

Cross-Disciplinary Research Team Wins $1.5M National Science Foundation Grant to Support Low-Income STEM Students at Stevens

For every three undergraduate students who start a science or engineering degree, one will drop their program, according to the National Science Foundation (NSF). It’s a leaky STEM pipeline that loses a disproportionate number of low-income, first-generation and other historically excluded students. A cross-disciplinary research team at Stevens Institute of...
COLLEGES
pvamu.edu

NSF awards PVAMU $954K grant to increase number of students pursuing graduate degrees in engineering

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 4, 2021) – Since arriving at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) in 2003, Sherri Frizell’s, Ph.D., primary research interest has been on the persistence of African Americans and females in STEM, primarily focusing on K-12 and undergraduate initiatives. Thanks to a $954,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the associate professor of computer science at PVAMU is expanding her efforts to the graduate level.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
kennesaw.edu

Kennesaw State professor awarded NSF grant to teach students detection of cybersecurity attacks

KENNESAW, Ga. (Oct 11, 2021) — Kennesaw State University information technology professor Hossain Shahriar, along with colleagues Dan Lo and Michael Whitman, has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to develop hands-on, interactive materials for students to recognize cybersecurity threats. Shahriar and his team will use the nearly...
KENNESAW, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
uab.edu

5 transformative lessons from UAB's Advanced Safety Engineering and Management program

Most accidents, even those that involve loss of life, are not investigated by presidential commissions. But all over the country, and the world, safety professionals are charged with finding and eliminating risks in the workplace. The longer they spend on these problems, the more these professionals realize that there must be a better path than simply adding more warnings, protective equipment and training courses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Magic City Data Collective: UAB students helping solve community challenges through data analysis

For University of Alabama at Birmingham student Darryl McIntosh, a senior majoring in computer science, computer programming was not just a personal passion but a career path in which he saw great potential. While fond of programming, McIntosh viewed his skillset in a one-dimensional frame of mind until his exposure to the world of data science and analysis as a fellow in the first cohort of the Magic City Data Collective.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB and Civitan International celebrate longstanding partnership while making plans for the future

The University of Alabama at Birmingham and Civitan International have enjoyed a long and beneficial partnership, beginning in 1989 with a $20 million commitment from CI to fund research in the neurosciences at UAB. That commitment has been fulfilled, and leaders of both organizations will celebrate reaching that milestone this October while planning on ways to continue the partnership in the years to come.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRDW-TV

Augusta Tech launching workforce rapid training initiative, thanks to grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College will launch a new workforce development initiative to provide short-term training and certification. A $100,000 grant from Bank of America will fund three programs as part of the initiative:. Manufacturing fundamentals bootcamp. Forklift and Occupational Safety and Health Administration training. Medical scribe skills.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Nsf#Cybercrime#Fbi#Uab Cross#State Of The Cio#Cybercorps
Boston University

Eli Tucker-Raymond Receives NSF Funding for Grant Workshop Focused on Racial Equity

For BU Wheelock’s Eli Tucker-Raymond and his colleagues Christopher Wright (Drexel University) and Carrie Tzou (University of Washington Bothel), the experience of sitting on grant review panels opened their eyes to the need for a change in how equity and broadening participation in STEM were being framed in proposals. “Many...
COLLEGES
Logan Banner

RCBI receives $1.49 million grant for targeted workforce training initiative

HUNTINGTON — A new workforce training initiative across the Tri-State region will be launched following a $1.49 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University and a coalition of partners will use the grant funding to provide services to dislocated workers, new entrants to the workforce, including students or the long-term unemployed, incumbent workers looking to improve their career prospects and individuals affected by substance use.
HUNTINGTON, WV
ricethresher.org

Rice receives part of NSF grant to support low-income master’s candidates

Rice has partnered with Jackson State University, Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University to receive a National Science Foundation grant of almost $5 million to support scholarships for students pursuing master’s degrees in engineering or related fields. 60 percent of the grant will support scholarships for students split...
RICE, TX
rowan.edu

NSF grant enables researchers to expand engineering safety simulation game from the classroom to industry practice

Every day, engineers in chemical plants make decisions that could have major safety repercussions. How do the safety decisions they make compare to their own perceptions of their approach to decision-making? That’s the question Dr. Cheryl Bodnar from the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering is exploring in an immersive new way through the virtual simulation game, “Contents Under Pressure.”
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Computer Science
crowleytoday.com

UL diversity, equity effort earns national recognition

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for the fourth year in a row. UL Lafayette is among 103 colleges and universities to earn the 2021 HEED Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. It is the largest diversity magazine and website in higher education. Honorees will be featured in the November issue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Newswise

Georgia Tech Researcher Earns $12 Million NSF Grant to Establish Atmospheric Measurement Network

Newswise — Georgia Institute of Technology Professor Nga Lee “Sally” Ng has earned a $12 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure program to provide high time-resolution (every 1 to 15 minutes), long-term measurements of the properties of atmospheric particulates known as aerosols, which have significant effects on health and climate change.
GEORGIA STATE
WBOC

UMES Receives $30M NOAA Grant to Diversify Marine Sciences Workforce

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- NOAA has announced that it will continue its two-decade commitment to support the next generation of marine scientists and researchers at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. The agency, through its Educational Partnership Program with Minority Serving Institutions, renewed an agreement that will provide $30 million in...
COLLEGES
gatech.edu

Georgia Tech-Led Project Awarded $1 Million NSF Grant

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $1 million Stage 2 Civic Innovation Challenge (CIC) grant to the Georgia Tech-led project, “Visualizing Resilience: BIPOC Youth advocacy through Mapmaking.”. The award is part of a partnership between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Energy with...
GEORGIA STATE
umd.edu

$3.6M NSF Grant Supports Researchers’ Work to Create ‘Third Lung’

Treating people with severely compromised lung functions presents a cruel dilemma: Although such patients need a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, the ventilator itself can also cause lung injury and compound their problems. A team of UMD engineers, in collaboration with University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) surgeon Joseph...
SCIENCE
uab.edu

Neuroscience alumna publishes in major journal

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences and Heersink School of Medicine offer five unique interdisciplinary programs that prepare students for the career fields of the future. Although these programs are relatively new, several cohorts of students have already attained their degrees. As students continue to graduate from these innovative programs, the College of Arts and Sciences will highlight their achievements and next steps.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
TheAtlantaVoice

Clark Atlanta University Among Three Institutions Awarded $1.5 M for Cyber Security Program

Clark Atlanta University (CAU), Augusta University, and Mississippi State University consortium has been awarded $1.5 million from the Griffiss Institute, a nonprofit talent and technology accelerator for the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense. The award will fund the establishment of a virtual institute in the southeastern United States with the VICEROY program (Virtual Institute for Cyber and Electromagnetic […]
ATLANTA, GA
University of Arkansas

$18M NSF Grant to Build National Semiconductor Fabrication Facility

Engineering researchers led by Distinguished Professor Alan Mantooth have received $17.87 million from the National Science Foundation to build and operate a national silicon carbide research and fabrication facility at the U of A. “The national impact of having a fabrication facility such as this is enormous,” Mantooth said. “The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy