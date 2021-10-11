Carolyne Chambers Sanders Wiki: Facts about Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife

Former NFL legend and now-football coach Deion Sanders has long been in the spotlight for his athletic prowess. But it’s often his personal life that makes headlines. Jackson State’s football coach has made no secret of the breakdown of his first two marriages. While his last divorce was turned into public drama, his first marriage to Carolyne Chambers Sanders has intrigued football watchers for a while now. He’s now in a relationship with business mogul Tracey Edmonds, but it makes fans ask where his first ex-wife is. So we reveal all there is to know about Deion Sanders’ first wife in Carolyne Chambers Sanders’ wiki.