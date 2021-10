'Someone Like You' hitmaker Adele has confirmed her new album '30' will be released next month. Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. The 33-year-old star has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO