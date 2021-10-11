Researchers create AI system to improve eye disease detection
A group of international researchers have created an artificial intelligence system that provides heightened detection of retinal diseases, ZDNet.com reported Oct. 11. The group includes researchers from Monash University in Australia, Sun Yat-sen University in China, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University in China and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.www.beckersasc.com
