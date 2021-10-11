CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers create AI system to improve eye disease detection

By Ariana Portalatin
 3 days ago

A group of international researchers have created an artificial intelligence system that provides heightened detection of retinal diseases, ZDNet.com reported Oct. 11. The group includes researchers from Monash University in Australia, Sun Yat-sen University in China, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University in China and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

