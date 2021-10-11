CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

The California Studio at UC Davis Is Accepting Applications for Artists in Residence

By University of California, Davis
Hyperallergic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Art and Art History at the University of California, Davis invites applications for Teaching Artists-in-Residence in the California Studio. We are looking for artists in all disciplines, traditional and non-traditional, who are passionate about their research and eager to incorporate the vast resources of the university into the classroom. Visiting artists will teach an upper-division art studio class and a graduate seminar, deliver a public lecture, and further their creative work and/or research while on campus.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
NBC News

British lawmaker stabbed while holding meetings with constituents

LONDON — A veteran British lawmaker was stabbed Friday while holding regular meetings with constituents, his office said. Police said they arrested a man and recovered a knife. They didn't name the victim, but the office of Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, confirmed that he had been stabbed during meetings at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#Art Studio#Uc Davis Is#Ai#Mfa

Comments / 0

Community Policy