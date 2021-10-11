The California Studio at UC Davis Is Accepting Applications for Artists in Residence
The Department of Art and Art History at the University of California, Davis invites applications for Teaching Artists-in-Residence in the California Studio. We are looking for artists in all disciplines, traditional and non-traditional, who are passionate about their research and eager to incorporate the vast resources of the university into the classroom. Visiting artists will teach an upper-division art studio class and a graduate seminar, deliver a public lecture, and further their creative work and/or research while on campus.hyperallergic.com
