Melanated Healthcare striving to be the No. 1 digital health platform for people of color

By Chris Larson
Louisville Business First
 3 days ago
Lecresha Sewell, CEO and founder of Louisville-based startup Melanated Healthcare LLC, fell into entrepreneurship. It just seemed to happen as an opportunity became obvious to her and she seized on it. And that opportunity came from a very personal place for her and for the people that use Melanated Healthcare’s...

Louisville Business First

