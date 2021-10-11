CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Records Confirm That Local Law Enforcement Agencies Worked With The DEA During George Floyd Uprisings

By Lexis-Olivier Ray
 3 days ago
New Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) records obtained by CREW—a nonpartisan, non-profit watchdog that uses aggressive legal tactics and investigations to hold government officials accountable—confirm that local law enforcement agencies in the Los Angeles area worked with the DEA to conduct surveillance operations during the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd last year.

