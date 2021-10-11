Chinatown: Grocery Business Stays Robust Despite Threat of COVID-19 Delta Variant
Heng Fa Food Market, the largest grocery store in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, has remained financially successful despite increasing worries around the COVID-19 delta variant. The Chinatown Development Corporation estimated that the average revenue of among Chinatown businesses had dropped by around 60% at the height of the pandemic, but that delta itself has not led to any major economic changes for businesses.philadelphianeighborhoods.com
