CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Chinatown: Grocery Business Stays Robust Despite Threat of COVID-19 Delta Variant

By Brian Creech
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeng Fa Food Market, the largest grocery store in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, has remained financially successful despite increasing worries around the COVID-19 delta variant. The Chinatown Development Corporation estimated that the average revenue of among Chinatown businesses had dropped by around 60% at the height of the pandemic, but that delta itself has not led to any major economic changes for businesses.

philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
phillyvoice.com

Wawa debuts self-checkout station in Northeast Philly as part of post-pandemic plan

Wawa shoppers may soon start to see self-checkout kiosks installed at select stores, offering them a way to skip the line for certain purchases that don't require a cashier. The company quietly has been testing the new kiosks at a limited number of stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Now, one of them has popped up at the Wawa at 7912 Roosevelt Blvd. in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Medscape News

US COVID-19 Deaths Level Off as Delta Variant Surge Drops

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. COVID-19 deaths are beginning to plateau in the US, adding another promising sign that the latest coronavirus surge has peaked. The 7-day average of daily deaths has hovered around 2000 for more than a week and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Californian

Grocery store workers still without hazard pay despite delta variant

Since June, most employees of large grocery store chains in Berkeley have not received hazard pay as compensation for COVID-19 pandemic-related risks. Berkeley mayor Jesse Arreguín said he supports reinstituting hazard pay and added that he and Berkeley City Councilmember Terry Taplin are working on introducing a new hazard pay policy for grocery workers.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Delta, PA
Derrick

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cheddar News

McDonald’s to Test Beyond Meat Option in New McPlant Burger

McDonald’s is joining the plant-based meat craze and will introduce a Beyond Meat option called the McPlant burger. Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia, joined Cheddar to talk about McDonald’s joining a host of other restaurants and fast food chains that have expanded their menus with vegan options, He noted that Beyond Meat would likely benefit more from the collaboration as the plant-based meat market raked in about $4 billion year-over-year whereas the fast food institution that is McDonalds earned more than $5 billion in Q2 alone.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Food Delivery#Food Drink#Covid#Asianfresh Food Market#Heng Fa Food Market
Taste Of Home

7 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer, fall 2021 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailyvoice.com

Popular Area Restaurant Closes After More Than Three Decades In Business

A popular, family-run restaurant in the Hudson Valley has closed its doors after decades in business. The Postage Inn, located at 838 NY-32 in the Ulster County hamlet of Tillson, officially, closed on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The owners shared in a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 4, that after nearly...
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

Best cheesesteak in NJ sets opening date for third location

When you think of a great cheesesteak you’re thinking of that steak all chopped up, right? And you’re thinking of it on one of those long, soft sub rolls. What if I told you the best cheesesteak of your life actually had slabs of succulent steak and was shamelessly piled high with onions and served on an unlikely poppyseed roll?
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy