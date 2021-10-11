Ted Cruz spreads baseless claim about Southwest Airlines debacle
Junior Sen. Ted Cruz joined the fray of conservative voices spreading misinformation about why more than 3,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled over the weekend. The Dallas-based airline received backlash from thousands of customers whose flights were delayed or outright nixed, and pundits and politicians used a weak response from the airline to spread the GOP's agenda against vaccine mandates.www.yourconroenews.com
